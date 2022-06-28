YouTube Music changes the way content is presented on tablets

HomeMobileAndroidYouTube Music changes the way content is presented on tablets

Google continues to optimize its apps for tablet screens in order to offer a better experience to users.

And following this line, YouTube Music receives some changes in its interface adapted to tablets.

YouTube Music has a new design for tablets

A few weeks ago, YouTube Music received an update that improved the display of the playlists section for tablets. And now it updates its design again to improve the presentation of the “album view” section.

As mentioned in 9toGoogle, some users already have this new interface where you can see some improvements. For example, the album cover and name now gain prominence. And with smaller print you can still see additional information, such as the year of release.

The options to download the album, add it to our library, or share it are still at the top, but in a more visible format. And you will see that the “Play” button no longer appears in another section, but is part of the same menu that groups the options that we mentioned before.

And if we put the tablet screen horizontally, we will see that the album’s song list appears on the right and the rest of the information on the left. And there is a floating button so we can scroll through the album.

While it seems like a minor update, these interface changes improve viewing on the big screens of Android tablets. So those who prefer to use YouTube Music from their tablets will be able to count on the same experience that it offers from a mobile device.

One detail to keep in mind is that this interface change only applies to the albums that we find in YouTube Music, but it does not include the music in our personal library.

