How to Sync Safari Bookmarks with Google Chrome

If you are a regular on this blog or have come to this post through the tutorial, what is clear to me is that you use Safari or have used Apple’s default browser. You may now be using Google native and it may be for many reasons. I will not enter if one is better than the other. What we want is that if you’ve been using Safari and you’ve been working on bookmarks, Don’t miss them now that you’ll be using Chrome. That’s why we started.

To be able to sync bookmarks with Google Chrome, the key is in iCloud for Windows

I understand that if you need to sync Safari bookmarks with Google Chrome it’s because you no longer use a Mac as your primary device or even an iPhone or iPad. If not, I would recommend that you don’t install Chrome and stick with Safari. In addition, it is not possible for us to know how to synchronize on a computer with an Apple operating system. If not, we would have already finished today’s tutorial. But I’m sure it’s because you use Windows. It may not be a voluntary decision, but reality is what it is.

In order to synchronize bookmarks between both browsers, the key is found in iCloud for Windows that you can download officially from the apple page that redirects us to the page of the Microsoft application store.

The next step to be able to synchronize the bookmarks, which is why we are here, is to have installed the correct chrome extension. You already know that one of the most powerful functions of the Google browser is precisely the extensions created by third parties or by the same company.

now let’s see the steps what we should follow:

we open iCloud for Windows. Next to the tab that puts markers we see that we have to point out where it says Chrome.

Now what we have to do is apply so that the changes we have caused begin to be executed. That is, so that Chrome bookmarks are now in sync with Safari bookmarks.

One way to make sure Which has worked what we’ve done, is launching Google Chrome and clicking on the iCloud Bookmarks extension icon next to the address bar. We will see the Chrome bookmarks and if they are really synchronizing with iCloud or if, on the contrary, we have to restart the process already described.

By the way, as you have seen, if you have Edge, the procedure is similar.