Twitter removes its free API, leaving thousands of apps in limbo

Twitter removes its free API, leaving thousands of apps in limbo

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
After several threats and even delaying this “lethal” action by Twitter, today the free API was terminated by the company. This caused multiple apps to be left in total limbo.

Twitter had no misgivings in threatening and especially in ending the free API for two months. However, today, although with some delays, he finally put an end to this situation.

It seems that today this action took place ending the work of different developers who indicated that Twitter finished the free API.

Twitter’s free API comes to an end

Now, after the company’s action, it only remains to understand if it was really planned or it is simply a failure of Twitter. As it has spread, heUntil now, the platform had multiple difficulties and quite questionable events after the purchase of Elon Musk at the end of a year ago. In addition to the fact that the relationship with the developers is not at its best and especially now that the API fell.

Engadget reports that a few developers were informed by an email that “Access to the Twitter API has been suspended.”

This has caused different applications and services that used this API to be extremely affected after the devastating news of the API. Engadget He also comments that embedded tweets have different problems in store for the Substack newsletter service. Meanwhile, there are also some companies that want to pay for API access, they fail to get the correct usage.

Now, Mashable also indicates that the Echobox developers quickly contacted the platform to contract the API, although there has been no response back. In their words, they indicated that they had no response from the “Twitter business sales team” and they also mentioned that yesterday “they cut off our access to the API without prior notice.” The Echobox team reported this via their own blog.

The worst thing is that it is not the first incident about the API for Twitter and even more so for apps and services. Twitter no longer allows more companies and apps to be on their API, such as the fall of Tweetbot, Aviary and a few other apps that ended their activities. Now all that remains is to use the official main app.



