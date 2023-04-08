How to configure your Facebook or Instagram account to be able to recover them in case of suffering a hack or losing them

Social networks are a fundamental tool in our lives, both personally and professionally. It is because of that we must take security measures to protect our accounts in the event of an incident.

The proper configuration of the security of our account It is very important to prevent unauthorized access and maintain the privacy of our information.. For this reason, below we will be explaining the steps you must follow to set up your Facebook or Instagram account and avoid losing access to them.

- Advertisement -

First things first, and first things first, make sure you don’t lose your data if you lose access to your account. Fortunately, both applications give you the possibility to download your data, such as publications, photos or videos to avoid the complete loss of your information. So, if you make these downloads periodically, you can always have all your photos, publications and/or chats within reach.

To make these downloads, we go first with the steps to follow from Facebook:

– Access your Facebook account and click here to go directly to the application settings.

– In the side panel that you will see, click on the tab Your Facebook information.

– Click on Download your information.

– At this point, choose the format of the copy and the quality in which you want to download all that multimedia content. In addition, you can indicate a date range so that all your information or simply your latest publications are downloaded.

– Finally press the button request download and ready.

To do this but from Instagram, you must follow then the steps that you will see below:

- Advertisement -

– Enter your Instagram profile.

– Click here now to go directly to the section Privacy & Security which is within the settings of the app.

– In the block data downloadClick on the option that says request download.

– Now put your email and define if you want to download the content in HTML or JSON format.

– Write the password of your account and at this point Instagram will tell you that they will send you the copy of your data in question in a maximum of 48 hours to the email you provided.

Verify your email and phone number

Clarified all the above, make sure now that your email and phone number are verified. This is important, since in case you lose access to your account, you can recover it through an email or text message sent to your phone number.

To verify your email and phone number, you must go to the section Setting in the app or on the Facebook or Instagram website and select the option to Contact inside the tab Generalwhich appears first in the left side panel. There you will find the option to check both your email and your phone number.

Set up two-factor authentication

- Advertisement -

Two-step authentication is a security measure that will allow you to further protect your account. With this option turned on, every time you sign in to your account from a new device or browser, you will be asked to enter an additional security code which will be sent to you by text message or by an authenticator app.

To activate this option, you must enter the Setting of Facebook or Instagram and then go to the section Security and login. Then in the block Two-Step Authenticationclick on the first tab that indicates Use two-factor authentication and follow the steps that are shown on the screen.

Synchronize your Facebook and Instagram accounts

Another good option is to link your Facebook and Instagram accounts, since this is an action allowed by Meta that will help you synchronize information such as your name or profile picture, as well as the ability to be able to log into one account from the other.

So, from the Meta Account Center web, you must add your Facebook and Instagram accounts respectivelyThen in accounts click on any of them and click on Synchronize profile information to link them.