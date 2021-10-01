How to send a photo at full resolution in Telegram

One of the best alternatives to WhatsApp is, without a doubt, Telegram. The popular instant messaging app has become a hit for a number of reasons. In addition, it has a good number of functions that will make things much easier for you. Do you want to send a photo without being compressed so as not to lose quality? It is much easier than it sounds. And it is that, although it is true that the operation of Telegram is extremely simple, and is very reminiscent of WhatsApp, if you want to get the most out of this instant messaging platform, it is best that you know the best tricks. In addition, it should be noted that Telegram receives more than one update periodically, which adds new functions that you may not have known about. For this reason, we are going to explain how you can send an uncompressed photo so that it does not lose quality through this app. Sending photos at maximum resolution in Telegram is extremely simple One of the problems that instant messaging applications have is that they compress any photo or video you send so that it takes up less space. It is true that the receiver will receive the images faster, and being less heavy they will not consume excessive data when downloading it, the resolution is not the original one. That way you can use this instant messaging application to send all kinds of photos without worrying about losing quality. And for this you have two options: use the app itself or through the PC version. If you use the desktop version of Telegram, know that sending an image at maximum quality is a very simple process, and that it will let you choose between doing it as an image (which will then be compressed), or sending it as a file. And in the app version, the process is almost the same. More than anything because the trick so that the images you send via Telegram are not compressed lies in the way you are going to do it. Let’s see the steps to follow. Open a Telegram chat. Click on the clip icon to open the sharing options. Now, you will see that you can choose between different options. Click on the File button. Now, within the available options, select images and you will be able to send the photo at full resolution. As you may have seen, with this simple trick you can send uncompressed images through Telegram in the simplest way. What are you waiting to try it! >