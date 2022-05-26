“Oops, this is not for you”: this is how you can change who you send a photo to in WhatsApp beta

One of the worst things that can happen to you while using WhatsApp is that you send a picture to the wrong person, and it’s not that difficult if you have many fronts open and switch from one chat to another. The WhatsApp beta already has a novelty to make it more visible to whom you are sending a photo and, better yet, to be able to change it.

Sending photos to the wrong person on WhatsApp is practically a thing of the past in the WhatsApp beta thanks to a new much more visible button where you indicate who you are sending the photo to. We tell you how it works.

This photo will be sent to Pepito

For a couple of years, WhatsApp began to include a small badge on the screen that appears before sending a photo. In it is shown the name of the chat you are sending the photo to, in small, below the submit button. It served as a warning, although being so small the truth is that it did not stand out too much.

In the WhatsApp beta, that little text becomes a more leafy button, much larger and more visible where you continue to indicate who you are sending the photo to. With the photo preview on top and the recipient below, this should minimize missubmissions quite a bit.

The step before sending a photo in the normal version of WhatsApp (left) and the beta (right)

At the moment this change is present already in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, although it is to be hoped that it will end up reaching all users later. It is easy to know if you have it available or not because the design of the screen that appears before sending the photo varies a lot.

In this way, the next time you send a photo, either by taking it directly with the WhatsApp camera or by attaching one that you have saved on your mobile, you will clearly see who it is addressed to and, what is more important, you can change the recipients without having to cancel, go to another chat and repeat the process.

You can change the recipients of a photo before sending it on WhatsApp

Clicking on the button with the recipient opens the contact selection window, where you can select up to five contacts from your address bookin addition to being able to take the opportunity to upload it as a status update.

This small change will be especially useful when you have taken the photo with the WhatsApp camera from a chat, because until now if you made the wrong chat there was no other option than to discard the photo and take it again, something that will not always be possible.