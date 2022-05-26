Since the messaging application WhatsApp is the most widely used worldwide at the moment, it is normal for hackers to focus on it as a target to carry out their attacks. Well, it has been known that right now there is a scam that, if it comes to fruition, will end up taking away your account that you have on the platform. And this can be very serious. It is true that the company has been making decisions for a long time to put an end to the problems of cheating in the application. But as usual, hackers’ creativity seems endless and they are constantly inventing new ways to trick the less cautious. And, an example, is what we are talking about because if the consequences are important, there is the possibility of avoiding all this without many problems. How is the scam that has been detected The voice of alarm has been given by the security company CloudSEK, which has detected the scam and its operation. This has nothing to do with how to proceed on other occasions when a web link is sent or malware is included in an application that is actually a copy of the original (this happened, for example, in 2021). What the hackers use in this case are the calls made with WhatsApp. What is done is the following: a call is made and, in the case of answering, the interlocutor is identified as an advertising or quality control company of WhatsApp itself. Next, what is sought is that a specific code is dialed -which can start with 67 or 405-. If this is done, the user is automatically logged out of the account they have in the application. At that moment, the pirates take possession of it in a matter of seconds. The consequence is that, if you want to have the account back, criminals are required to pay an amount of money. If this is not done, the information is threatened with deletion. And, this can be serious both because of the personal and professional implications that it can imply. A problem because for many WhatsApp is vital in their day to day. Therefore, we are talking about something that can become very serious. Can this problem be avoided in WhatsApp? Well, the truth is yes. On the one hand, it is important not to pay attention to any call that is not recognized and, in the case of answering by mistake, never press codes that are requested. The reason is that this is not a way of proceeding by reliable companies. In addition, it is also essential to have access to the account with two security steps, since this will prevent hackers from accessing it without entering the required information -which, luckily, will reach your terminal-. The important thing is always to use common sense so as not to take risks in something that may seem unimportant… But, due to the information currently handled on WhatsApp, it really is. >