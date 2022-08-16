“A place to dream”: what will change for the fifth part of the story

A to is a romantic drama made up of one of the favorite couples of Netflix, that in its fourth season left its protagonists Jack and Mel in an excellent moment. However, the production has been receiving complaints from the audience due to its delay in the development of the story. For this reason, news was announced for the next installment.

After 42 episodes and four full seasons, the protagonists of this story are expecting a daughter. However, fans have expressed through various means that they think time has passed too slowly in all that time, which could make it a cumbersome story and of course nobody wants that. So, since its production and directives have been manifested in this regard.

(L to R) Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe and Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins in “A Place to Dream (Virgin River)” episode 412, S4. (Netflix)

How did the fourth season end?

This part of the story left a shocking ending for everyone, starting because Charmaine revealed to Jack that the twins she is carrying in her womb are not his. However, regarding this character, she has been pregnant since the beginning of the series, but only now does she begin to show about it. So, a new showrunner has arrived to the production and apparently, everything will take several turns, including the times of the story. That’s how he made it known Patrick Sean Smithwho mentioned that things have to kick up a notch.

“The first thing I noticed was how slowly things move on the show” He stated in an interview with TV Line. “We want to keep things flowing and it’s hard to find time jumps within that, but I’m trying to expand the timeline as organically as possible without it feeling like an exit.” ; express.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe and Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in “A Place to Dream” episode 406, S4. (Netflix)

On the other hand, before the fourth installment landed on the platform, the actress and protagonist who gives life to Mel, Alexandra Breckenridge, also stated that the time in the story is taking a long time to pass, detailing that her character has only been in the town for 4 months and that she is a little more than 2 of them pregnant; while Charmaine is apparently already close to her month of pregnancy.

The first and original installment of A place to dream it premiered in December 2019, with 10 episodes. The second in November 2020, also with 10 chapters. The third in July 2021, also divided into 10 parts and the fourth, on July 20 of this year, with 12 episodes.

As for the fifth installment, filming is already in progress, which started last month. And the truth is that, despite all that time on the air, in A place to dream They haven’t gone that long and everyone is already asking for small adjustments that speed up and give more movement to the story. And so it will be.

