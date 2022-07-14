HomeTech NewsAppsHow to disable the location on an Android mobile

How to disable the location on an Android mobile

By Brian Adam
The privacy of user data on the Internet is always in question. There are countless apps out there that know every detail about you—that you possibly unknowingly gave in to them—and it’s always important to protect your personal information and be mindful of what’s being shared.

Having a more secure and private smartphone is possible when you remove location tracking.

For example, we recently explained how to prevent Facebook from tracking your location. But, if you want to go further, you are free to remove the location tracking on your Android mobile, which will affect all the applications you use.

When the phone knows where you are and what you are doing this does not inspire much confidence, it is normal that you do not like it. Fortunately, features that have to do with user tracking can be easily turned off in Android, which is nice.

How to disable location tracking on Android mobile?

– Go to “Settings” and scroll down until you find the “Location” option.

– Turn off the switch so that you completely remove the tracking services from the smartphone.

– That is the only thing you have to do if you want to perform a complete elimination, it is really simple.

How to remove specific locations and services?

– Being in the “Location” menu, click on “Location Services”.

– Tap on the location service you want to remove from your phone.

– For the “Emergency Location”, “Google Tracking”, “Wi-Fi Scan” and “Bluetooth Scan” services there will be a switch that you can turn on or off depending on what you need.

– Regarding the “Location History”, you will be redirected to the “Activity Control” of Google accounts. Just scroll down to “Location History” and tap “Turn Off.” Now, lower the cursor to the bottom area and select “Pause”.

– If you leave the tracking function of this section activated, you can choose an automatic deletion time for the saved locations to be deleted. Click on “Delete automatically” and then choose the period you want. Click on “Next” – “Confirm”.

– To delete a saved location, go to “Manage history” and sign in to your Google account. A filter will be enabled for you to find the specific day.

– You can also delete all the history, click on the trash can icon that is in the lower left corner of the map. Select the checkbox and select “Delete Location History.”

