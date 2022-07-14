Nintendo acquires animation production company Dynamo Pictures

- Advertisement -

Nintendo has announced the acquisition of animation production company Dynamo Pictures, which will be renamed to Nintendo Pictures. The already new subsidiary of the Japanese video game giant will “focus on the development of visual content using Nintendo IPs” and the “planning and production of visual content, including computer-generated animation.”

Dynamo Pictures is a company focused on animation within the video game industry, as its resume includes titles such as Death Stranding, Persona 5, Ninja Gaiden II, Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Metroid: Other M. Its acquisition by Nintendo points to possible intentions of the Big N to produce several films based on its most well-known IPs.

It has been known for months that Nintendo is behind a super mario bros animated movie that has the participation for the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong. Charles Martinet, an actor who has traditionally voiced Mario, is also expected to be involved in the project, but it is not known under what conditions.

Due to delays, the Super Mario Bros movie is scheduled for release in the spring of next year. The only thing we ask is that the infamy seen in the 1993 live-action movie not be repeated, which was a real hogwash on all levels, including the free adaptation of the Super Mario world that was made, the script and the performances. It is clear that the universe of the plumber does not give, except for a major surprise, for an Oscar film, but hopefully it will at least be a worthy product for fans and to enjoy with the family.

That yes, lThe purchase of Dynamo Pictures has no connection, at least for now, with the next Super Mario Bros movie, whose production according to FilmAffinity is in charge of Illumination Entertainment, Nintendo America and Universal Pictures. Nintendo has acquired 100% of Dynamo Pictures and expects to close the purchase on October 3, 2022.

This movement by Nintendo may have been motivated by the success of the two Sonic the Hedgehog films, Sega’s well-known mascot, whose second film has broken box office records within its segment and has also been adapted in both the lore of the saga correctly, a success that is surely due to the rectification of Sonic’s design for the first film.