How to connect a USB webcam to an Android mobile

It is possible to use a mobile as a webcam for the PC and also the opposite: you can also connect a webcam to your mobile, for whatever reason. The process is simple, although you will need to use a specific cable and application.

There are several reasons why you might be interested connect a webcam or external camera to the mobile: perhaps the mobile camera has broken, you need to try a webcam, you have bought an endoscope camera or simply for the love of art. We tell you how you can do it.

First, connect them with a cable

As on so many occasions, the USB-OTG standard (On The Go) comes to the rescue. Thanks to him, we can connect all kinds of gadgets to the mobile, from a keyboard and mouse combo to plugging in the camera to pass photos, or a flash drive. The Android system is prepared to recognize many of these devices as they are, but in some cases you won’t be able to take advantage of them unless you use specific applications.

The first step is therefore use a USB-OTG cable which, if you don’t have, you’ll have to buy. Nowadays, the most normal thing is that your mobile has a USB-C connector, so you will need a USB-C OTG cable. If your mobile has MicroUSB, then the cable must be OTG MicroUSB. Both are easy to find at places like Amazon, and are priced under $10.





The next step is simple, connect one end of the OTG cable to the mobile and the other to the webcam. At first, nothing will happen when doing this (except, perhaps, some flickering in the lights of the webcam that indicates that it is receiving power), since Android is not sure what to do with this.

Then use an app

The next thing you are going to need is an application to view the webcam. Unfortunately, Android is prepared to only take advantage of the cameras that come with the mobile, so video call applications such as WhatsApp, Skype, Zoom and the like will not have the option to use the external camera. Instead, you will need to use a specialized applicationsuch as OTG View, which is free.

The first thing the app does is ask you permission to access the device -which, obviously, you will have to grant- and then you will be able to see through the webcam on the mobile. The app has several overlay controls to rotate the image or mirror it on both axes.

You can change various options including image resolution, adjust brightness, contrast and many other color profiles and even view the webcam as floating windowon top of the rest of the applications.

You can use this app to record videos or take photos using an external camera connected to the mobile. Compatibility will vary depending on the type of camera you connect to it, but in some cases it will also help you connect digital cameras and not just webcams.