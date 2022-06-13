How to activate and customize the dark mode of Windows 11

Activating the dark mode of Windows 11, whether for eye comfort or aesthetics, is extremely simple since it is done at the click of a button and can be combined with special contrast themes that will help further customize this function for users with vision problems.

Dark mode is a special graphical theme that improves the display of electronic screens in some environments. Protects the user’s eyes in low light environments and also some types of screens, especially OLEDs that are more prone to problems due to the increase in contrast that this type of panel uses. It can also improve autonomy in mobile-portable devices due to their -generally- low level of screen brightness.

How to activate the dark mode of Windows 11

Dark mode has become quite widespread and is used today by many computer applications. Some have been specifically prepared by their developer and others obtain it from the configuration of the operating system where they are installed. Although not all are equally well achieved, Microsoft has done a good job with this feature and Windows 10/11 they offer the best implementations you will find and that extends to most of their own desktop applications and the universal UWP ones.

Its activation is very simple:

Press the “Windows + I” hotkeys to access the general System Configuration tool.

In the menu on the left select Personalization.

Open the dropdown and select Dark Mode.

Select Custom if you want this mode to apply only to system elements or to applications as well.

As opposed to dark mode and for users who prefer the exact opposite, Microsoft has also implemented a “clear mode” which is enabled in the tool itself.

More “dark mode” in Accessibility

Windows 11 offers contrast themes in the Accessibility section for people with visual impairments or light sensitivity. You can apply a dark contrast theme that will change the color of more elements than dark mode described above, such as the background of browser windows. For it:

Press the hotkeys “Windows + I” to access Settings.

From the menu select Accessibility > Contrast Themes.

In the Contrast Themes dropdown, select one of them.

Select Edit to customize the theme, for example to dim the brightest colored elements.

Apply to see the changes. As the management is so simple, you can try the different configurations until you achieve the one that best suits your tastes or needs. The dark mode of Windows 11 can be combined with other functions such as the “night light” that we recently reviewed and that acts via software against the annoying blue light by replacing bright colors with warmer tones and that improves eyestrain especially if you have to use the monitor at night.