Apple Silicon, beware of PACMAN: unsolvable hardware vulnerability

A hardware security flaw has emerged in the Apple Silicon M1 chips that, according to the MIT researchers who discovered it, cannot be fixed with a software patch. She was nicknamed PACMANin honor of one of the first great successful video games, because it concerns the so-called PACs or Pointer Authentication Code. These PACs are or will be implemented in many other ARM-architecture CPUs, so the implications of this discovery could be much broader – but for the moment the only confirmations come from the M1 chips.

As with the very serious Specter and Meltdown that we have seen in the world of x86 processors, the speculative execution – that is the ability of a processor to “guess” what the next operation will be and to execute it in its “free time” (more precisely a cycle in which it would otherwise do nothing) to save precious time. Basically, each pointer of the CPU is associated with an authentication code that ensures its legitimacy: if for some anomaly the values ​​do not match, the processor returns an error which generally results in a crash. A PAC can have up to 65,000 possible values, and researchers have devised a method that allows a malware to try them all without causing crashes – using a “combo” of speculative execution and memory corruption.