Apple Glass only in 2024, together with the second generation viewer

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about the phantom Apple viewer the first viewer of the Cupertino house which should now be very close to the official presentation, expected for the first months of 2023. The VR viewer, however, is not the only new generation wearable product on which the Californian company is working, since since for years we have also been talking about Apple Glass of the glasses able to allow the use of content in augmented reality thanks to the support of the iPhone . Glasses have not been talked about for some time, but the latest rumors reported by 9to5Mac they put them back at the center of the latest rumors.

APPLE GLASS: NOT BEFORE 2024

Underlying the rumors we are discussing today is a new analyst report Jeff Pu by Haitong Intl Tech Research, which claims that Apple’s first AR glasses will only be announced in 2024 forwarded and that the main partner of the Cupertino house will continue to be Luxshare. This applies to the period 2022-2024, while at the moment there are no precise indications regarding what will happen next.

Obviously, the reference to the years 2022 and 2023 is linked to the supply of components and models that will be used for the prototypes, since the official product will not be unveiled for another 2 years. 2024 will be a particularly interesting year for Apple in this regard, as Pu believes the company is already working on his second generation of VR headset (which, as anticipated at the beginning, will only be presented in 2023) and that this device will be marketed together with the new glasses.

At the moment there are not many details about Apple Glass, except the fact that it will be an accessory strongly connected to the iPhone, unlike the viewer that should equip dedicated hardware capable of making it stand alone at least for a good part of its tasks. expected.