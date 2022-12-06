Technology can help the human being in many ways. Communication, health, education… there are many categories that have benefited from technology, mainly since the Internet has existed, which is why many of us dedicate ourselves daily to disseminating advances in this regard.

Still, behind the technology there are human beings, and that implies danger.

There are a few possible ways in which technology could cause a global catastrophe that affects humanity in a serious way. One of these ways could be through the creation of extremely powerful artificial intelligence that turns against humans. Another way could be through the development of extremely powerful biological or nuclear weapons that can cause great destruction in a short period of time.

A deadly Artificial Intelligence

In theory, if extremely powerful artificial intelligence were created and not properly programmed to take into account the safety and interests of human beings, it could make decisions that are detrimental to humanity. However, this is only a theoretical possibility and there is currently no artificial intelligence that possesses the power or ability to make autonomous decisions in this way.

One of the most common ways to use AI in the military environment could be to improve the accuracy and efficiency of weapons systems, such as satellite-guided missiles or armed drones. It could also be used to analyze large amounts of data and provide valuable information about the terrain and potential threats in a given area. Furthermore, artificial intelligence could be used to develop more advanced and efficient defense systems, such as missile detection systems and missile shield systems.

Biological weapons

A biological weapon is a type of weapon that uses living organisms or biological products as disease agents to cause harm to people, animals, or plants. If an extremely powerful bioweapon were to be developed, it could cause a highly contagious and deadly disease to spread rapidly through the human population. This could cause a global pandemic that endangers the survival of humanity. It is important to note that the development and use of biological weapons is prohibited by law in many countries due to the potential dangers they entail, but someone could miss a strain due to carelessness or technical problems.

Nuclear weapons

Several countries possess nuclear weapons and often do not divulge detailed information about their capabilities. However, some of the most powerful nuclear weapons in the world are believed to be the hydrogen bomb, which can have much greater destructive power than the atomic bomb, and fission-fusion weapons, which can generate even more powerful explosions. . It is important to note that the development and use of nuclear weapons is highly controversial and often prohibited by international law due to the dangers they pose to humanity.

disappearance of the internet

If the internet were to disappear, it would have a huge impact on society and the world economy. Many of the daily activities, such as commerce, communication and access to information, depend to a great extent on the Internet. The disappearance of the internet could cause chaos in many aspects of modern life and could seriously affect the global economy. In addition, the loss of the internet could have an impact on the national security of many countries, since many critical systems and services, such as defense systems and emergency services, are highly dependent on the internet. Overall, the demise of the internet would have a profound impact on the world and could have serious long-term consequences.

It could be the beginning of the end, although in this case surely the human race would survive.