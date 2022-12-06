AMD: RX 7900 XTX benchmark leaked, Nvidia can really shake

The first benchmarks of the Radeon RX 7090 XTX from AMD have leaked. They announce performance almost equivalent to the GeForce RTX 4080 for a fraction of the price.

According to our colleagues at Tom’s Hardware, benchmarks for AMD’s new high-end graphics card, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, have been published on GeekBench. The GPU tested on Vulkan gives us a first glimpse of the performance we can expect from the new RDNA 3 architecture. If these results are confirmed, the competitor Nvidia has a lot to worry about.

[GB5 GPU] Unknown GPU

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (8C 16T)

Min/Max/Avg: 5245/5443/5417MHz

Codename: Raphael

CPUID: A60F12 (AuthenticAMD)

GPU: Radeon RX 7900 XTX

API: Vulkan

Score: 179579, +71.5% vs RTX 3070https://t.co/mkOspAbgFC —Benchleaks (@BenchLeaks) December 5, 2022

- Advertisement -

According to the results of this benchmark, the GeForce RTX 4080 and Radeon RX 7900 XTX actually box in the same category. In terms of their performance, we agree. Because in terms of price, Nvidia’s GPU is placed in the category of luxury components, when AMD wants to be an accessible alternative. It’s easy to imagine where customers’ preference will go in these times of economic restraint.

The benchmarks of the RX 7900 XTX augur a much better quality / price ratio than the RTX 4080

The leak comes from Benchleaks, a Twitter account programmed to post Geekbench benchmarks whose components are rare or even unknown. ifit is always possible to doubt the reliability of the results announced, Nvidia’s engineers still had to consult them… and blanch. According to tests published by GeekBench 5, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX obtains a score under Vulkan of 179,579 while the GeForce RTX 4080 scores 178,105. We can therefore consider that under Vulkan at least, the two cards have identical performance.

[GB5 GPU] Unknown GPU

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (8C 16T)

Min/Max/Avg: 5379/5439/5423MHz

Codename: Raphael

CPUID: A60F12 (AuthenticAMD)

GPU: Radeon RX 7900 XTX

API: Open CL

Score: 228647, +60.7% vs RTX 3070

VRAM: 23.98 GBhttps://t.co/EHui5pC1aN —Benchleaks (@BenchLeaks) December 5, 2022

The bot unearthed another benchmark, under OpenCL. The GeForce RTX 4080 obtains an average score of 264,482 there while the AMD GPU scores 228,647 points. A difference this time around 15%. If the result this time is more flattering for Nvidia, Jensen Huang and his flock can still be worried. AMD, the adversary of always, offers a product with substantially equivalent quality, but much more affordable. The decision to lower the prices of the RTX 4080 in Europe therefore owes nothing to chance.

Source : Tom’s Hardware