Honor Magic 5 Lite is announced with Snapdragon 695 and 40W charging

After several rumors and leaks, Honor anticipated and announced the Honor Magic 5 Lite in France. It is expected to be presented at Mobile World Congress 2023.
The device features the Snapdragon 695 platform and other leaner specifications to bring cost-effectiveness and compete with rivals from other brands in the price range. Attentive users will notice from the specs that it is a rebranded version of the Honor X9a.
The Honor Magic 5 Lite features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, support for 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color, 1,920Hz PWM and under-display fingerprint reader, as well as a punch-hole camera for house the 16-megapixel front sensor.
At the rear, there is a triple circular camera module with a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.
Under the hood, the Honor Magic 5 Lite features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 platform with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For power, it packs a 5,100mAh battery unit with 40W fast charging support.
As for the operating system, the device comes standard with Android 12 under the Magic UI 6.1 interface. In connectivity, it features Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC and USB-C port.
- 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution
- 120 Hz refresh rate and 10-bit color support
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Platform
- Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB or 8GB of RAM
- 128 GB or 256 GB of storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 5 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC and USB-C port
- 5,100 mAh battery with 40W fast charging
- Android 12 with MagicUI 6.1
- Dimensions: 161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9 mm
- Weight: 175 grams
The Honor Magic 5 Lite was announced only in France in black, green and silver. Pre-sales have already started and it will officially hit stores on February 20th per €379 (~R$2,110).