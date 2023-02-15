Joker 2: sequel with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga receives new image with Harley Quinn

Update (02/15/2023) – MR

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, where Valentine’s Day is celebrated in the United States, Joker sequel director Todd Philips gave fans a treat by releasing a new image. In it, Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) and Arlequina (Lady Gaga) exchange glances, confirming that the singer will actually play the villain’s partner.

The sequel to Joker is entitled “Folie à Deux” known as “delusion for two”, an induced delusional disorder or a shared delusional disorder, where psychotic delusions of a patient, called primary psychotic, are transferred to an apparently healthy person, known as secondary patient. - Advertisement - The style will be drastically different from the first, adopting the musical genre. Previously, several rumors cited the presence of singer Lady Gaga as the villain Harley Quinn, which would make a lot of sense with this approach to production.

View this photo on Instagram A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)

The singer confirmed her presence in the film in August last year, when Lady Gaga shared that she would be in the film with a mysterious image, indicating that she would play Harley Quinn. Other rumors cite that the cast will have actors like Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey. In addition to directing the film, Todd Philips wrote the screenplay along with Scott Silver, who also participated in the production of the first one. The Joker sequel is set to hit theaters in October 4, 2024.

Original text – 08/04/2023

Joker 2: Sequel with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga gets release date

The sequel to 2019’s Oscar-winning “Joker” will hit theaters in October 4, 2024according to Deadline, with the start of production scheduled for December of this year. - Advertisement - Director Todd Philips confirmed the sequel in June with the title “Joker: Folie à Deux”, indicating a possible presence of Harley Quinn, the villain’s famous partner in crime.

Joaquin Phoenix, who won the “Best Actor” Oscar for his performance in the first film, is expected to return for the sequel. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lady Gaga is also expected to star in the film and play Harley Quinn, who previously featured Margot Robbie in the role. The singer’s involvement would also make the production adopted elements of a musical.

View this photo on Instagram A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)

The subtitle “folie à deux” is also known as “delirium for two”, an induced delusional disorder or a shared delusional disorder. This syndrome is characterized by the transfer of psychotic delusions from a patient, called primary psychotic, to an apparently healthy person, the secondary patient. - Advertisement - Joker was initially planned as a single film, but its success at the box office and Oscars, receiving 11 nominations, including “Best Picture”, spurred Warner Bros. to produce a sequel, especially after several failures by DC Comics. Despite “The Batman” having been a resounding success with critics and audiences, The Flash movie is experiencing several problems, mainly due to the controversies involving actor Ezra Miller and “The Suicide Squad” disappointed at the box office, despite the good reception of movie theaters. fans. Production on the sequel to Joker is due to start in December of this year and more details will be revealed.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

