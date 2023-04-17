iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 may introduce this huge change, but Apple won’t advertise it

Apple will comply with the European Commission’s digital markets legislation. From iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, the company will offer a way to download applications elsewhere than on the App Store. Is it a revolution or a storm in a teacup?

WWDC 2023 will take place from June 5 to 9. During its high mass of developers, Apple should present the new versions of all of its operating systems. According to Bloomberg, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will not bring a radical change to a well-tested formula. As a result, iPhones and iPads will only benefit from improvements that “will fulfill a certain number of user requests”, in terms of the Dynamic Island and accessibility in particular. Really nothing crisp under the sun for the Apple OS? iOS 17 will offer a feature that is more important than it seems: the possibility of “sideloading” applications on competing stores.

Apple has always refused the download and installation of applications on alternative stores. Until 2021, Tim Cook was so reluctant to this idea that he did not hesitate to advise adopting the competing platform “if sideloading is so important to you”. Indeed, many people choose Android for its “openness” and its customization possibilities. Note, however, that Google does not leave absolute freedom to users, since Android 14 will block the installation of applications that are no longer updated.

- Advertisement -

With iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, Apple will prepare the possibility of sideloading apps on iPhone

EU digital markets legislation will take effect in 2024, and will require Apple to facilitate access to competing stores. Even if, according to the Cupertino company, giving iPhone users the possibility of installing from sources other than the App Store means exposing its ecosystem to malware, ransomware and cybercrime, the decision is clear. , the App Store monopoly is coming to an end.

No details have yet filtered regarding the implementation of sideloading in iOS 17. To find out more, we will have to wait until WWDC, which will take place from June 5 to 9, 2023. The real highlight of this annual event will probably be the presentation of Apple’s first AR/VR headset.

Source : Apple Insider