You can now download the new iOS 17 wallpapers

At WWDC 2023, Apple released and it comes with new wallpaperswhich you can now download and use on your phone without installing the beta or waiting for the official release in the fall.

These wallpapers are quite colorful and are available in the normal version and the one specific to dark mode.

You can download the latest iOS 17 wallpapers by clicking on these two links: bright and dark.

iOS 17 brings new features, such as call screen customization. Users can set a full screen photo or Memoji, as well as customize the font on the call screen. Once applied, elements like the call button, quick reply, and voicemail will also inherit the dominant color from the wallpaper to match the user interface.

There is also a new voicemail function that will help the user to see in real time the message that the caller is leaving on the voicemail.

The AirDrop wireless file transmission feature receives a new ability to share contact information, NameDrop. All iPhone users have to do is bring their iPhones closer together. Autocorrect also receives new improvements for fast correction of errors when typing.

Sleep mode is also an interesting feature. It will allow users to view important information when the phone is charging in landscape mode.

