Google Meet solves one of the most common meeting problems

Meet is getting an update that fixes one of the issues among participants when they join a .

We have already seen that Google has launched different tools to improve the quality of meetings in Meet. And now a new option is added so that the volume configured on the devices of the participants does not become a problem.

Google Meet fixes sound issue in meetings

While connecting and joining a meeting with Google Meet is very simple, there may be some issues as participants join. For example, that you feel that you have gone deaf with the volume of the audio of one of the participants.

While some participants are barely audible, others sound like they’re in a football stadium when they speak into the microphone. And it’s not a problem with your device, but rather with the audio configuration of each participant’s equipment.

To address this issue, Google is rolling out an update to Meet that automatically adjusts the volume for participants as they join the meeting. So the volume level will be the same for all participants as they join the meeting, without requiring us to take any action on our device.

The only condition for Google Meet to apply this dynamic automatically is to have the noise cancellation option activated. So before you start or join a meeting go to Settings >> Audio >> Noise Cancellation, and enable this feature.

Once noise cancellation is enabled, you can forget about the sound problem in Google Meet meetings. This update will roll out to Google Workspace Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Standard and Plus, Education Plus, and individual customer accounts.