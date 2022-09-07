The Moto X30 Pro: The first phone with a 200MP camera is now official

- Advertisement -

Motorola has just held its long-awaited launch event, which it had been delaying.

There it has announced three new models of smartphones, among which is the latest flagship model, the Moto X30 Pro.

The Moto X30 Pro arrives with a curved edge on both sides of the rear panel, which houses a large module with three sensors.

The front has a perforated camera aligned in the center. The right side of the Edge X30 has a power button and a volume button, while the bottom has a USB Type-C port, a speaker grill, and the SIM slot.

On the front, the device sports a 6.73” OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a high refresh rate of 144Hz.

It should be noted that this panel also has curved sides. It is also equipped with an under-display fingerprint scanner. This panel is surrounded by minimal bezels on all sides.

The new flagship smartphone is equipped with the latest chip Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The smartphone also includes a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 125W fast charging. Thus, the device can charge up to 50 percent in just 7 minutes and a 100 percent charge in 19 minutes. It even supports 50W wireless fast charging.

Motorola has emphasized the camera of the Moto X30 Pro. It is the smartphone in the world that has a 200 megapixel camera sensor.

The rear features a triple camera setup.

The main chamber has a Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor of 200 megapixels that with a size of 1/1.22”. This camera also features the new Chameleon Cell technology, a pixel binning technology that uses a 2×2, 3×3 or full pixel arrangement depending on the environment.

The sensor can even take videos at 8K resolution at 30fps with minimal field of view loss.

Speaking of the other two sensors, the first one is a ultra wide angle lens 50 megapixel and the other is a telephoto 12 megapixel. On the other hand, the front has a 60-megapixel selfie camera.

Price

The Motorola X30 Pro starts at 3,699 yuan (about 531 euros) for its basic model with 8 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage.

The high-end variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage costs 4,199 yuan (about 603 euros), while the high-end model with 12 GB and 512 GB costs 4,499 yuan (about 647 euros).



