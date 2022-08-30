Google Keep update brings Tile to Wear OS 3 smartwatches

That is, the Google Keep app Tile is now available on the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. With it, the user can access three features: create a new note, a new list and browse the items created previously.

’s investment in bringing more Tiles to apps available for has extended to its own notes and lists app, Keep. You can now access Tile on Wear OS 3 smartwatches. It joins other Tiles from apps like Google Clock, Fit and YouTube Music.

update- -Tile-to-Wear-OS-3-smartwatches.jpeg" width="660" height="371">

The new version of the Google Keep app is 5.22.322.03.97 and is available on the Google Play Store. It is estimated that the company will revamp the app’s user interface design in the coming months to keep up with the Material You design language. For those who want to write long remarks, the app will also provide voice to text option feature to speed up writing.

- Advertisement -

Samsung Notes is not yet available on Wear OS 3 Galaxy watches, so Google Keep ends up being a good replacement in terms of organization, bringing practicality to users, who can quickly create reminders.

Do you have experience with the Google Keep app? Did you like the junction with Wear OS 3? Leave your comment!