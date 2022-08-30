The documentary about the group of intrepid women who changed the history of women’s football

In this six part series called Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW, you will meet the brave pioneers who made the dream of playing soccer come true, even though they were told they could never do it professionally. This is a directed by Michael Venablesproduced by JAM-TV and distributed by Disney. Here, peasant girls, factory workers and paramedics alike will amaze you with the level of commitment and sacrifice that this sport requires.

By following four competing clubs and their women’s squads: adelaide crows, Collingwood, Western Bulldogs Y GWS Giants; You will have privileged access to a background of inspiration and confrontations, as you watch this of athletes build a legacy over time.

Official poster for “Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW”. (Disney)

In Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW, heThe Adelaide Crows are the benchmark of the competition. “This team has already won two championships and after a loss in the 2021 grand final, they are ready to win back.”

On the other hand are The Magpies of Collingwood, one of the most powerful and successful franchises in Australia; although so far, the women’s team does not have a trophy to display. In the same way you will see the Bulldogs of the West, who are part of a young and energetic club, which considers that they have in their ranks the perfect ingredients to build a dynasty. And finally there are the Giants of the Great West, from Sydney, who are trying to win the hearts of the public in a place ruled by rugby league. The latter team features champion recruits from Ireland’s Gaelic Football League and players arriving from other victorious clubs.

“When I play footy (Australian rules football) nothing else matters. It’s the best game in the world where women belong on the big stage and have something to offer from the start ”; says a voiceover in the official trailer. Another expresses that: “Some clubs did not even allow women to play and told us ‘go back to the kitchen'”, among other adverse situations that these warriors of Australian sport have had to go through.

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW tells the various stories of soccer teams with feminine power, with a lot of pressure to win, injuries and pain, but above all, full of hope that go out on the field to fight for their dreams.

Australian women’s soccer warriors in “The Inside Story of the AFLW.” (Disney)

In Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW women are building a path for others. They are inspiring a new generation. watch it on Star Plus!

