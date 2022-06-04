Google adds more features to Gboard to use in chats

Google launched a series of new features for its keyboard app, Gboard. These are new options that you can use in chats and that will save you having to download sticker packs.

With a few simple touches you can have new combinations of Emoji Kitchen and stickers with customizable phrases.

The Gboard keyboard adds new options in stickers and Emoji Kitchen

In a previous article, we told you that Google updated Lookout, its app for people with vision problems, as part of a series of Android updates. News that also extends to your keyboard, Gboard.

And one of the new functions has to do with stickers with customizable phrases. The idea is that you write a short phrase in Gboard so that it automatically turns it into a sticker. So the dynamic is simple. As you can see in the image above, you can write “I love you” and stickers with different designs with your words will be displayed in the keyboard bar. So just choose the one you like and send it.

A simple way to be more creative in chats without having to download sticker packs. And on the other hand, Google is updating the Emoji Kitchen with more than 1600 new combinations.

Apart from Gboard and Lookout, Google has also updated other apps. For example, Sound Amplifier, the app that improves mobile sound through headphones, is updated with better background noise reduction and a new interface to improve the user experience.

This dynamic can improve mobile communication for people who have hearing problems, since they can configure the app to suit their needs. All the new features will be integrated with the latest version of the applications, so it will be necessary to update them through Google Play to see the new functions.