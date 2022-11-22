Globo buys broadcast rights for the 2026 World Cup without exclusivity

In the midst of the Qatar edition in 2022, Globo secured the purchase of broadcasting rights for the 2026 World Cup, to be held in North America – United States, Mexico and Canada. The contract was signed with FIFA and will be valid for open TV, closed TV and digital platforms. The difference from previous editions lies in the absence of exclusivity for all media. Globo’s decision not to close the deal to have the competition alone is in the economy, as it will stop paying a few million dollars with it.

Now, FIFA will be able to negotiate with another Europeian broadcaster or platform the rights to broadcast the next World Cup. The doors are open for the Band to return to the tournament; or even an attack by SBT, which has been betting on the sport in recent years. - Advertisement - Another that would have room to negotiate is Disney. For this 2022 edition, it only bought the single package for Star Plus, as Globo lost its exclusivity for this media after renegotiating the current contract in court. However, ESPN did not show it on cable TV.