Forza Motorsport: Xbox exclusive gets release date

- Advertisement -

Update (06/11/2023) – GS

This Sunday (11), the long-awaited Xbox Showcase takes place, which promises to bring many news to Xbox fans and Game Pass subscribers. While some of the event’s surprises have been leaked in advance, there’s still a lot to reveal. In early May, the official Microsoft Game Dev Twitter account hinted that the release date for Forza Motorsport could be revealed soon, which caused many to start assuming that the announcement would be made during the Xbox Showcase. Apparently, this surprise also reached the internet ahead of time. According to eXputer, Forza Motorsport will be released in October 10, 2023, a date that was confirmed by several of its sources. The official announcement will take place during the Showcase. - Advertisement - So you can bring WiFi to a room without coverage If the date is really true, Forza Motorsport will have to face strong competitors in stores, including the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed Mirage (October 12), Alan Wake 2 (October 17) and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (October 20). Forza Motorsport is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as Game Pass. Will Microsoft support the rumor or opt for another date?

Update (5/3/2023) – GS

Forza Motorsport: Microsoft May Be Indicating Proximity to Game Launch

After a long hiatus, Microsoft finally released this month a new exclusive game of weight, but unfortunately for boxers, Redfall turned out to be a real disappointment, delivering graphics, optimization and gameplay far below expectations. - Advertisement - In any case, the Redmond giant still has other cards up its sleeve for its games division this year, and one of those cards is Forza Motorsport, a new game from the iconic Xbox racing franchise, which promises to match or even surpass the title. previous. Although some rumors indicate that the development of the game is in trouble and that Microsoft may delay the launch until the end of 2023, Microsoft itself seems to be indicating that it intends to launch during the North American summer (June-August). According to a recent tweet from the official Microsoft Game Dev Twitter account, this should be the new release date for the game, which was previously scheduled for the North American spring (March-May). Yesterday, Turn 10 Studios head Alan Hartman took to Twitter to show off the all-new Ford GT. In the tweet, Hartman wrote “Let’s go sunshine!”, accompanied by the tag #Forza.

Most interesting, however, is the response from the Microsoft Game Dev account, who responded with what appears to be a tease for a summer release in the coming months. “Who else is ready for summer?” says the reply China ranks first in volume and quality of scientific research, surpassing the United States While this doesn’t directly confirm that the new Forza Motorsport will actually launch between late June and late August, that time frame does make sense. On the other hand, we have some heavy hitters coming in early June like Diablo IV, Street Fighter 6, and Final Fantasy XVI; Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon in late August; and, of course, the highly anticipated Starfield on September 6th. Therefore, it is still possible that Microsoft intends to launch the new Forza in late 2023. Do you think we’ll see the new Forza soon?

Update (01/27/2023) – GS

Problems? Forza Motorsport may have been delayed to late 2023

On the last 25th, Xbox held a new event together with Bethesda to present news about their games, including unpublished titles or that had already been presented previously. Among the announcements was a new gameplay preview video for Forza Motorsport, the next title in the acclaimed Xbox franchise, as well as confirming that the game will be released in the first half of 2023, but it seems that the studio behind the development of the game will fail to meet this goal. Jeff Grubb, a well-known source in the video game industry, revealed that Turn 10 Studios will not be able to finish Forza Motorsport in the forecast revealed by Microsoft and that the launch should be postponed until the end of the year.

What I’ve heard, again, I have a lot of confidence in that after I’ve asked other people, after hearing it for the first time today, it does seem like Forza is going to slide later and probably not come out in the first half of the year. I believe this is not a surprise, but I wonder why Microsoft did not announce soon that it will only be released at the end of the year. As hard as that is to say, it would be more accurate, but it looks like the game will actually be released later.

The fact that Forza Motorsport will possibly be delayed until the second half of the year shouldn’t be a concern for fans, given that Microsoft intends to release both Redfall and Starfield by June, but many will certainly be disappointed if either of these two games is also delayed. again.

Original text – 01/26/2023

Forza Motosport gets new trailer with spectacular graphics and advanced mechanics

The next racing title in the Forza franchise won a new video during the Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct last Wednesday (25). According to developer Turn 10 Studios, Forza Motorsport will be “the most technically advanced racing game in history”. The last game in the simulation series was Forza Motosport 7, released in 2017, while Forza Horizon 5 came out in 2021. Performance Lab, the new WordPress plugin to improve your performance

Forza Motosport will feature more than 500 cars at launch, according to the producer. Creative Director Chris Esaki promises a wide range of the latest vehicles, promising one of the best selections in the series. On modifications, Turn 10 says the game will include over 800 unique improvements and tons of customization options. At launch, Forza Motosport will feature more than 20 scenarios and multiple track options, in addition to dynamic weather. In addition to fan favorites, five new scenarios have been added, such as Kyalami in South Africa.