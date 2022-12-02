For the pets! Xiaomi expands line with smart feeder and drinker

For pet lovers who need to reconcile a professional routine with household chores and care for their pets, Xiaomi has launched two products to facilitate the feeding and hydration of dogs and cats. They are the Smart Feeder and Drinker. Devices are programmed to control the animal’s diet 24 hours a day, through the Mi Home and Xiaomi Home apps. With them, it is possible to automatically release the feed at a time and dosage predefined by the pet’s owner. It’s a great option for those who leave home early and spend the whole day out, or even for short trips. In addition, the devices emit minimal noise.





The feeder has a bite-proof nylon power cord, so pet owners don’t have to worry about accidents. The device also has an emergency battery-operated system. The compartment in which the food is stored is completely sealed, which keeps it fresh, dry and attractive to pets. - Advertisement - The product is intended for small and medium-sized dogs and cats and It has a capacity of up to 1.8kg whose grains are from 5mm to 12mm. The device has sensors that trigger in-app notifications to indicate that food is nearing its end.



