Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech NewsFor the pets! Xiaomi expands line with smart feeder and drinker

For the pets! Xiaomi expands line with smart feeder and drinker

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
For the pets! Xiaomi expands line with smart feeder and drinker
- Advertisement -

For pet lovers who need to reconcile a professional routine with household chores and care for their pets, Xiaomi has launched two products to facilitate the feeding and hydration of dogs and cats. They are the Smart Feeder and Drinker.

Devices are programmed to control the animal’s diet 24 hours a day, through the Mi Home and Xiaomi Home apps. With them, it is possible to automatically release the feed at a time and dosage predefined by the pet’s owner. It’s a great option for those who leave home early and spend the whole day out, or even for short trips. In addition, the devices emit minimal noise.

1669999360 872 For the pets Xiaomi expands line with smart feeder and

The feeder has a bite-proof nylon power cord, so pet owners don’t have to worry about accidents. The device also has an emergency battery-operated system. The compartment in which the food is stored is completely sealed, which keeps it fresh, dry and attractive to pets.

- Advertisement -

The product is intended for small and medium-sized dogs and cats and It has a capacity of up to 1.8kg whose grains are from 5mm to 12mm. The device has sensors that trigger in-app notifications to indicate that food is nearing its end.

1669999361 880 For the pets Xiaomi expands line with smart feeder and1669999362 588 For the pets Xiaomi expands line with smart feeder and

In the case of the water fountain, it is also possible to program the volume of water digitally. The tank has a capacity of up to 2 liters. The device system oxygenates the water and filters impurities, eliminating fine particles, hair and residual chlorine.

It is also possible to check the status of the filters and the quality of the water supplied through the app, in addition to receiving reminders to replenish the water and remotely configure modes of use. In the event of a power outage, the water dispenser dispenses an emergency amount of potable water.

The releases are available at Xiaomi stores in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Salvador and Recife, or on the website. O smart drinking fountain costs BRL 799.99 and its filters R$ 139.99. already the feeder is being sold for R$ 1,199.99 and the refill kit for moisture absorption is R$ 149.99.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Apple may diversify iPhone 15 Pro production to avoid problems with Foxconn

Foxconn is facing a difficult situation with the new wave of the coronavirus pandemic...
Microsoft

Summer Game Fest: 2023 edition will take place 3 days before E3

For a long time, E3 was seen as the biggest event in the video...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.