How the Internet works, the definitive guide

Many years ago I published an article where I explained what the Internet was to a four-year-old girl. Now the girl is 16, so it’s time to do something more complete for everyone to understand.

The Internet works by connecting different devices through communication networks, allowing these devices to send and receive data with each other. These devices connect through established protocols, which are sets of rules that determine how data should be sent and received over the network.

- Advertisement -

Information is sent in packets, which are chunks of data that travel across the network. Each packet contains information about its source and destination, which allows devices on the network to route the packets to their final destination.

Devices on the network, such as computers, routers, and servers, communicate with each other using a variety of protocols, such as TCP/IP, which are the core of the Internet network. These protocols allow devices on the network to find and communicate with each other, allowing information to travel across the network.

In short, the Internet works by connecting devices through communication networks, using established protocols to send and receive data in the form of packets. This allows devices on the network to communicate with each other and share information.

What is a protocol

An Internet protocol is a set of rules and conventions used to communicate between devices on a computer network. A protocol defines how data will be exchanged between devices, what format the data will take, and how the data will be verified to ensure it is received correctly. There are many different protocols used on the Internet, each of which has a specific function, such as allowing you to send email, transfer files, or load web pages.

What is TCP/IP

- Advertisement -

TCP/IP is a set of network protocols used in most computer networks, both local and global, such as the Internet. TCP/IP is an acronym for Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol. The TCP protocol is responsible for controlling the transmission of data between two network devices, while the IP protocol is responsible for routing that data through the network. Together, these protocols allow network devices to communicate with each other reliably and efficiently.

what is a router

A router is a device that is responsible for routing data packets through a computer network. It works as an intermediary that receives data packets from one network and sends them to their final destination through another network. Routers are often used in computer networks to allow devices on the network to communicate with each other and with other devices on the Internet.

what is a modem

A modem is a device used to connect computing equipment, such as a computer or a computer network, to the Internet. The name “modem” is an abbreviation for “modulator-demodulator”. This is because the modem modulates the digital signal from the computer into an analog carrier wave signal to send over a telephone or cable line, and then demodulates the received signal to convert it back to a digital signal that can be understood by the computer. In this way, the modem allows the computer to communicate with other devices and services over the Internet.

what is HTTP

- Advertisement -

HTTP is an acronym for Hypertext Transfer Protocol, which is the application layer protocol used on the World Wide Web for hypertext transfer. In short, it is a standard that allows different devices to communicate and send and receive information over the network. It is the language that web browsers use to communicate with servers and display web pages.

What is an Internet server

An Internet server is a computer or computer system that is responsible for processing user requests and providing them with the resources or services they need. Internet servers can provide a wide variety of services, such as file storage, database access, streaming media, email, and much more. In general, an Internet server is a fundamental component of the global Internet network and is essential for people to access the information and resources they want online.

What does hosting mean?

Hosting is the service that provides users with a place to store their websites and make them accessible through the Internet. When a person or company has a website, they need to contract a hosting service so that the content of the site is available online for the users who visit it. Hosting is essential to have a website on the internet, since it provides the space on a server where the content of the site will be stored.

What does serverless mean?

Serverless is an application development paradigm in which the service provider is responsible for dynamically allocating computing and storage resources based on application demand. This means that developers don’t have to worry about server administration or scalability of their application, but can focus on writing the application code and let the provider handle the rest.

What does P2P mean?

P2P is an abbreviation used to refer to peer-to-peer network technology, which allows users to connect directly with each other to share content and resources without the need for a central server. In other words, it is a way of exchanging information between two devices over a network, in which each device acts as both a client and a server.

If you have more questions on the subject, let me know on social networks, so I can include the answers here.