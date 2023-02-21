Five hours in Kyiv: Biden upstages Putin ahead of dueling speeches on anniversary of Russian invasion

‘MAKE IT HAPPEN’: Under extraordinary secrecy and against the advice of the Pentagon and Secret Service, President Joe Biden traveled by plane, then train, departing Washington in the pre-dawn hours Sunday and arriving in Kyiv to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky 20 hours later.

“This was a historic visit, unprecedented in modern times, to have the president of the United States visit the capital of a country at war where the United States military does not control the critical infrastructure,” said national security adviser Jake Sullivan in a call with reporters .

“This was a risk that Joe Biden wanted to take,” said White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield. “It’s important to him to show up, even when it’s hard, and he directed his team to make it happen, no matter how challenging the logistics.”

Sullivan confirmed that before Biden’s departure, for what he called “de-confliction purposes,” the Kremlin was given a heads-up that the president would be traveling to Kyiv. Russian media portrayed that as the U.S. requiring Moscow’s permission for Biden’s visit. However, the unstated implication from the White House was that the notification amounted to a warning that any military action that threatened Biden’s safety would be seen as a direct attack on the U.S.

BIDEN ANNOUNCES $500 MILLION IN NEW MILITARY AID DURING TRIP TO KYIV

BIDEN: ‘ONE YEAR LATER, KYIV STANDS’: Biden is now in Warsaw, where he’s meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda and is to deliver a formal address from the gardens of Warsaw’s Royal Castle at 11:30 a.m. Washington time.

During his brief foray into Ukraine, Biden told Zelensky that Kyiv had “captured a part of my heart” and pledged once again to maintain the unity of support for Ukraine’s valiant effort to defend its sovereignty against Russia’s aggression.

“This is the largest land war in Europe in three-quarters of a century, and you’re succeeding against all and every expectation except your own. We have every confidence that you’re going to continue to prevail,” Biden said . “One year later, Kyiv stands and Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you.”

“Putin’s war of conquest is failing,” he said. “He thought he could outlast us. I don’t think he’s thinking that right now. God knows what he’s thinking, but I don’t think he’s thinking that.”

RUSSIA COULD GIVE IRAN HIGHLY ENRICHED URANIUM, ZELENSKY WARNS

PUTIN: WEST SEEKING ‘STRATEGIC DEFEAT’ OF RUSSIA: In a rambling state-of-the-nation address carried on all Russian television channels, President Vladimir Putin gave no indication he’s thinking of giving up, despite a year of battlefield setbacks in which Russian forces have suffered horrific casualties estimated at 200,000 dead and wounded.

In the speech before a large gathering of Russian lawmakers and other officials, Putin railed against what he called “the elites of the West” who he said are intent on “trying to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia,” and insisted he was winning the war while Russia’s economy was unhurt by Western sanctions.

“It is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield, so they increased their information attacks, and of course, they are targeting our young generation,” Putin said. “They’ll keep lying — they’re twisting historic facts.”

Putin called the Ukrainian people “hostages of their Western masters” and said the continued supply of high-tech weaponry to Ukraine will only force Russia to push deeper into Ukraine. “One thing is very clear to everyone that the greater the range of these systems, the farther away we will be forced to move the threat from our borders.”

PUTIN DELIVERS STATE OF THE NATION SPEECH AHEAD OF UKRAINE INVASION ANNIVERSARY

Good Tuesday morning and welcome to Jamie McIntyre's Daily on Defense, written and compiled by Washington Examiner National Security Senior Writer Jamie McIntyre ( @jamiejmcintyre ) and edited by Conrad Hoyt .

HAPPENING TODAY: China’s top diplomat Wang Yi is due to arrive in Moscow today and is expected to get an audience with Putin, as the U.S. is expressing concern that Beijing could come to the aid of Russia by supplying arms and ammunition.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Wang on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and, in a series of interviews afterward, said he warned Xi Jinping’s top foreign policy adviser that any supply of lethal aid to Moscow would have “serious consequences” for the U.S.-China relationship.

China’s trying to have it both ways. Publicly they present themselves as a country striving for peace in Ukraine,” said Blinken on NBC’s Meet the Press. But, he added, the U.S. has information indicating Beijing is “strongly considering” providing lethal assistance to Russia, including weapons. “To the best of our knowledge, they haven’t crossed that line yet.”

“It is the US, not China, that has been pouring weapons into the battlefield. The U.S. is in no position to tell China what to do,” said spokesman Wang Wenbin at Monday’s regular Chinese Foreign Ministry briefing .

“China’s position boils down to supporting talks for peace. The international community is fully aware who is calling for dialogue and striving for peace, and who is fanning the flames and stoking confrontation,” he said. “China will continue to stay firm on the side of peace and dialogue, and play a constructive part in easing the situation.”

BLINKEN MEETS CHINESE COUNTERPART IN PERSON FOR FIRST TIME SINCE SPY BALLOON INCIDENT

N. KOREA’S LATEST MISSILE TESTS: North Korea is continuing its recent pattern of aggressive missile testing, firing two short-range ballistic missiles toward Japan yesterday, two days after it launched a long-range ICBM that could, in theory, reach the United States.

“On the honorable combat orders, the First Red Flag Hero Company conducted a high-angle launch of Hwasongpho-15 through the maximum range system at Pyongyang International Airport on Saturday afternoon,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency said in a statement . The missile was “launched at a lofted trajectory and landed in the Sea of Japan,” according to the U.S.

“This sustained pattern of flagrant violations by the DPRK of council resolutions explicitly prohibiting DPRK ballistic missile launches demands a response from this council,” said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a hastily-called meeting of the U.N. Security Council yesterday. “There is no dancing around a simple fact: the resolutions the DPRK is violating are ours. They came directly from this council.”

INDUSTRY WATCH: The Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin a contract that could be worth more than $2 billion to deliver hypersonic missiles that can be integrated with the Navy’s Zumwalt-class destroyers.

The initial contract for the Conventional Prompt Strike weapon, a hypersonic boost-glide missile system that enables long-range flight at speeds greater than Mach 5, is worth $1.1 billion, according to the company.

“The company, along with industry partners including subcontractors Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics Mission Systems, is on track to provide the CPS surface-launched, sea-based hypersonic strike capability to sailors by the mid-2020s,” Lockheed Martin said in a statement . “The contract also provides for additional AURs plus canisters for the U.S. Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon testing, training and tactical employment.”

