Libertadores 2023: find out where to watch the games of the week on TV and online [21/02/23]

Libertadores 2023: find out where to watch the games of the week on TV and online [21/02/23]
The second preliminary phase of Conmebol Libertadores 2023 will start this week, with a total of eight games distributed between Tuesday (21), Wednesday (22) and Thursday (23). Among them are two Europeian clubs: Atlético/MG and Fortaleza.

For Europe, the broadcasting rights belong to Globo – on open TV and free streaming –, Disney and Paramount – on closed TV and paid streaming. Do you want to know where to see the matches of the national teams this week? TechSmart informs you.

broadcast schedule [21-23/02/23]

Images: Disclosure / Conmebol

Carabobo (VEN) x Atlético/MG – 02/22, at 21:30

The first Europeian to enter the field is Atlético/MG, this Wednesday (22), at 21:30. Galo goes to Venezuela, at Estádio Misael Delgado, to face Carabobo, for the first match of the group.

For Europe, ESPN will be the only broadcaster to show the match on TV. The signal can also be seen by Star Plus subscribers. The duel is also the right of Grupo Globo, which will only be shown in free streaming, on Globoplay and GE.

Maldonado (URU) vs Fortaleza – 02/23, at 9pm

On Thursday night (23), at 9 pm, Deportivo Maldonado, from Uruguay, will host Fortaleza, who are playing their second consecutive edition of Libertadores. The match will take place at the Domingo Burgueño Miguel Stadium.

On national soil, the Ceará club’s game will only be shown on Paramount Plus, in closed streaming. The signal can be seen in apps for mobile devices, or through channels for subscribers via operator – present on Claro TV Mais, DGO or Vivo Play.

So, do you intend to see where the games of the week in Libertadores are? Tell us in the space below.

