Facebook Stars Store: What are Stars and what are they for?

Facebook has presented its Stars Store online store, where users can use Facebook Pay to buy Stars with which to reward other users for the content they generate. These tips, called Stars, are deposited in the virtual wallets of the rewarded users thanks to a new button that appears above the reaction indicators (I like it, I care…).

Facebook Stars reward content creators

The button «Give Stars» gives access to an online store where you can purchase Star packs. Different options are currently listed:

-45 Stars + 30 bonus for $ 0.99

-145 Stars + 90 bonus for $ 2.99

-310 Stars + 180 bonus for $ 5.99

-530 Stars + 300 bonus for $ 9.99

-1,500 Stars + 735 bonus for $ 24.99

-3,000 Stars + 1,465 bonus for $ 49.99

From Facebook it is recommended that you check the Stars store frequently to keep the Stars balance updated and to take advantage of the special offers and occasional discounts that are offered.

Through these rewards, which creators can in turn send to other users to reward them for their content. This increases the way in which users can show their appreciation to content creators, while strengthening the ties in the community that is established between creators and followers.

The Stars Store Stars Store is accessible both from mobile apps and from the desktop version, and once the referred Stars packages have been acquired, they can be sent to their recipients while they are watching the reproduction of the videos they publish.

To reflect the generosity of contributors Facebook has established a system of emblems showing who are the most generous donors of Stars, an emblem in the shape of the star itself along with the number of the same that you have donated. And through this accounting of donated stars, on Facebook Live tables are generated with the monthly ranking within each creator.

Finally, and within the monetization program established by Facebook, the social network will add to the earnings of the creators awarded with the Stars the same amount that they have obtained up to a maximum of $ 750 per month for certain selected creators.

