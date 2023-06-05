iPhone 15 to feature true wireless fast charging, Apple sticks to new standard

- Advertisement -

If the rumor is true, the iPhone 15 could be the first smartphone to adhere to the Qi2 wireless charging standard. In doing so, Apple would be a pioneer in this technology. A position to which the firm was no longer accustomed for a long time.

Rumors about the iPhone 15 give us an ever more precise idea of ​​the smartphone that Apple will offer us this fall. As you do not change a winning team, there is no radical change to expect in terms of design of the iPhone 15, it is at the level of the functionalities and the interfaces that we expect to see the most changes.

We know for example that the iPhone 15 will no longer have a Lightning port, Apple being forced to replace it with a USB-C port. Another very discreet novelty, but which could greatly change the lives of iPhone users, is support for the Qi2 standard. The gains in terms of performance, in terms of charging speed, are more nebulous. The Qi2 standard “could” theoretically save time for users of a compatible base, but this power gain is not mandatory to obtain certification.

Apple adopts the Qi2 standard for the iPhone 15, it’s a first

The Qi2 standard mainly aims to correct the faulty ergonomics of the previous generation by transposing MagSafe technology to the iPhone. The latter incorporates magnets to automatically align a device with the coils located in the charging station, to the iPhone. As we can see, the difference between the two standards is ultimately quite small. This is undoubtedly whyno smartphone manufacturer has so far rushed to have its devices certifieds with the Wireless Power Consortium.

Apple’s decision to adopt the Wireless Power Consortium’s Qi2 wireless charging protocol will therefore have far-reaching consequences. Indeed, the manufacturers of accessories for iPhone will always offer more cases, covers and other magnetic supports. The scope of this new technology. This should push Android smartphone makers to follow suit.