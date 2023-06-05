What are the marks on the F and J keys of the keyboards and what are they for?

- Advertisement -

The small bumps on the F and J keys serve a key purpose on keyboards, improving the typing experience and efficiency for typists.

When using a keyboard, you may have noticed the small bumps on the F and J keys. These seemingly insignificant bumps often go unnoticed, but they actually play an important role in the design of modern keyboards.

- Advertisement -

Tactile markers for precise placement

The bumps on the F and J keys are tactile markers that help us position our hands correctly on the keyboard without needing to look at the keys. These bumps are strategically placed on the main row home keys, where your left and right index fingers should rest respectively. By providing a tactile reference, they allow professional and regular typists to quickly and accurately position their fingers without constantly looking at the keyboard.

Typing speed and accuracy

Professional typists, in particular, benefit greatly from the bumps on the F and J keys. The ability to type quickly and accurately is essential in your work, and to achieve this, it is essential that your fingers are placed in the optimal position from the beginning. By having the bumps on the F and J keys, they can quickly identify the correct hand position without having to look down at the keyboard. This is known as touch typing, and it’s a skill that expert typists have mastered over time.

Ergonomics and stress reduction

In addition to improving typing speed and accuracy, the bumps on the F and J keys also contribute to the overall ergonomics of the keyboard. By having a clear tactile reference for index finger placement, stress and fatigue on the hands and wrists is avoided. Awkward hand placement on the keyboard and unnecessary movements to reach different keys can lead to repetitive strain injuries. The bumps on the F and J keys help maintain a more natural posture and minimize unnecessary movement, thus reducing strain and risk of injury.

Origin and evolution of the bumps on the F and J keys

The exact origin of the bumps on the F and J keys as we know them today is uncertain. While it has been misattributed to a patent filed in 2002 by June E. Botich, hers patent related to tactile additions placed on the edge of the keys instead of on top of them. However, these bumps have been around on keyboards for a long time and have become a standard feature in today’s layouts.