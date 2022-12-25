Exynos 2300 may bring dedicated core to One UI and equip Galaxy S22 FE and Tab S8 FE

Update (12/25/2022) – by DJ

It is not news that we have seen a gradual standardization by Samsung to offer the platform signed by Qualcomm in its main line of devices, thus benefiting users who resisted Exynos as a chipset embedded in their devices. However, the move to bet on the Snapdragon line did not mean the South Korean gave up developing its own robust SoC, called at least until then the Exynos 2300 and which has already been rumored to bring a dedicated core to One UI.

In the most recent rumor related to it, we have the disclosure by the people of SamMobile that it may still be in development and would be Samsung’s choice to boost two of its upcoming devices: the Galaxy S22 FE and the Galaxy Tab S8 FE. - Advertisement - With an uncertain future, the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE has been repeatedly appearing in the news with signs of continuation and withdrawal from the project, but the most likely rumor seen so far is that it would be maintained at least for the time being and the downsizing of the A line, by not launch a 7th device (A7x), usually more robust. As for the tablet, the potential successor to the Galaxy Tab S7 FE would arrive after a break of almost two years after all, the current generation was introduced to the market in March 2021, thus bringing a welcome breath to the brand’s line of intermediaries.

Update (11/18/2022) – by LR

Exynos 2300 may bring dedicated core to OneUI, but should not equip S23 line

The launch of the Exynos 2300 chipset is still uncertain, this because some rumors claim that the South Korean brand will equip the Galaxy S23 Series line only with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while others guarantee that the company’s R&D division is committed to proprietary component development. The Exynos 2300 recently appeared in a Bluetooth certification with the identification S5E9935 reinforcing the possibility of the chipset being used in 2023 in advanced models. Considering the arrival of the new Exynos, speculations claim that the unit will bring a special core for user interface optimization. - Advertisement - According to a technical insider, the next generation of Samsung’s chipset is expected to include four high-performance CPU cores, four energy-efficient CPU cores, and a special core that exclusively handles the performance of One UI, the default interface for mobile phones. Galaxy.

Although more information about the Exynos 2300 has been revealed, it is unlikely that this SoC will power the three models of the Galaxy S23 line, as Samsung’s own executive has denied this possibility.

Update (11/07/2022) – EB Samsung hasn’t given up: 3nm Exynos 2300 is still in development

A report has already indicated that Samsung should produce the Exynos 2300 with 3nm lithography, but recently a Samsung executive confirmed that the Galaxy S23 line will not use this chip. This change raised a question: would the South Korean company have abandoned the development of its processor? - Advertisement - This question was answered by a Bluetooth certification, which cites the processor as indicating that Samsung is still working on it.

According to SamMobile, the Exynos 2300 was identified by the model S5E9935 in the database. The certification says that this processor will support Bluetooth 5.3, the latest version of the wireless communication protocol.

In this way, now another question arises: which line should be equipped with the Galaxy S23? After all, the Exynos 2300 must be the most powerful processor ever released by Samsung, so we assume that it will be present in some high-end device. Unfortunately, the certification does not give us this information and does not reveal any additional specifications, so we can only wait for more details to be revealed in the coming months, as the Galaxy S23 is expected to be announced in January 2023.

Original article (05/29/2022) Samsung to manufacture Exynos 2300 in 3-nanometer lithography, according to leak

Currently, there are two companies that supply the main components for manufacturing cell phone chipsets: Samsung and TSMC. With each new generation, processors receive more transistors and are able to perform more tasks simultaneously. However, this results in increased heating, a common problem, but one that TSMC has managed to work around to produce higher quality components. According to a leak, its South Korean competitor will venture into 3-nanometer lithography for the Exynos 2300.

Last week, rumors suggested that Samsung is already working on the new generation of its Exynos chipset, coded S5E9935. Insider Roland Quandt revealed that the alleged Exynos 2300 is known internally as “Quadra”, for reference, the Exynos 2022 has been codenamed Pamir, with the three handsets in the Samsung Galaxy S22 line receiving the chipset in some regions, while others, such as the Europe, relied on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Samsung S5E9935 (next-gen Exynos high-end SoC) codename is “Quadra” (last gen was Pamir). — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 26, 2022

In this regard, several rumors have emerged in recent weeks. Some say that the Exynos 2300 will be ready before the first quarter of 2023 and will make its debut on the Samsung Galaxy S23, but others indicate that the South Korean will not use the chipset on the line or on the S24, due to processor problems.

The Exynos 2022 was met with criticism for its lower performance than its main competitor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. So, to regain confidence in the brand’s cell phones, Samsung would choose to bring Qualcomm solutions in the next releases and develop one from scratch unique chipset for Galaxy devices. According to rumors, Samsung created a “dream team” with more than 1,000 employees responsible for developing the chipset, which should only debut in 2025 in the Galaxy S25 line.