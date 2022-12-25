Riffusion, a variation of Stable Diffusion that creates images from music

There is no doubt that Stable Diffusion was one of the AI ​​tools that gave the most talk this year. And it is that, unlike other similar AI alternatives used to generate images, the new version of Stable Diffusion presents the particularity of being open sourcewhich gives the user the ability to adapt the functionalities of this tool to different projects.

The scope for adaptability offered by Stable Diffusion is so great that two people took the initiative to take the capabilities of this tool further by achieving a new AI and endowing it with the ability to generate images from music.

Is about rifusionan AI created by Seth Forsgren and Hayk Martiros that has been optimized for generate spectrogramswhich constitute a series of graphic representations of the spectrum of a signal and that can be processed to get audio clips.

To do this, the user must enter a textual description at the promptthat is, the type of sound you want to hear, so that it is then interpreted by the AI ​​as an instruction to generate the spectrogram.

In order for Riffusion to do all of this, Forsgren and Martiros had to generate numerous spectrograms of all kinds of musicwhich were being classified by styles, instruments, among others, as they were being obtained.

Subsequently, the images were used to train Riffusion so that it could get a sense of what each type of sound looks like and from this try to recreate them or combine them with each other.

It should be mentioned that the results are limited to a size of 512x512px which makes the generated sound have a duration of 5 seconds.

And it is that, as it happens with Stable Diffusion, this AI tool admits the introduction of an infinite number of variationsas long as they are based on the same original image that serves as a starting point to generate the audio images.

However, the creators of Riffusion had to make a series of corrections to achieve smooth transitions between the different clips generated from the same prompt.

Click HERE to go to their website. If you want to have access to the source code, you can do so by entering the GitHub repository.