Elon Musk mocks Bill Gates on Twitter and accuses him of not appreciating Tesla’s effort with climate change

Yesterday, Saturday, we had a new soap opera among technology millionaires on Twitter.

This time it was Elon Musk who decided to use the pregnant man emoji to make fun of Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, a mockery made in response to the accusations made the day before by Musk that Gates had a short position against Tesla, all after leaked texts of him turning down a philanthropic opportunity with Gates.

A short position means selling an asset without having bought it first, with the idea that the price will fall and that we will be able to buy it in the future at a lower level. That is to say, Bill Gates does not have much appreciation for Tesla and believes that the shares will fall in the future.

Last Friday Elon Musk was asked on Twitter if the leaked texts were real, and Musk replied “Yes, but I didn’t leak it to the NYT. They must have gotten it through friends of friends.”

He then added:

I heard from several people at TED that Gates still had $500 million against Tesla, so I asked him, so it’s not exactly a secret.

The leaked texts say:

Musk – Do you still have a $500 million short position against Tesla?

Gates – I’m sorry to say I haven’t closed it. I would like to discuss the possibilities of philanthropy.

Musk – Sorry, I can’t take your climate change philanthropy seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change.

In the past Gates praised Musk, in fact Bill Gates said that Elon with Tesla is one of the greatest contributions to climate change that anyone has ever made, so they will still have to explain these “leaked texts”.