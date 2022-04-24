RTE 2fm star Jennifer Zamparelli shows stunning natural skin as she takes break from fake tan

RTE star Jennifer Zamparelli has revealed that she is taking a break from fake tan to “try her best to love her natural skin again”.

The Dancing with the Stars host said she has been wearing tan regularly over the past few months for work.

She said she “doesn’t know how long she’ll last” without tan but she would “really like to try and feel as comfortable with it off as she does with it on”.

Taking to Instagram, Zamparelli said: “The last couple of months with work I have been wearing tan a lot. I love it. I don’t get a sun tan so for me this is the safest way to look tanned.

“I feel good when I have tan on. BUT why do I love my skin with it? Why don’t I love my skin without it? I’m trying to love my skin without the bottle and I don’t know how long I’ll last to be honest.

“Hopefully enough time to at least save a few quid and hours of my life I lose applying and taking it off to re apply!

“It’s years of conditioning and telling myself I look better with a tan.. maybe I do ! But I’d really like to try and feel as comfortable with it off as I do with it on … even for a little while.”

