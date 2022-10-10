Everything you need to know about female health tracking on an Apple Watch

The Apple Watch are devices that make our lives easier, in one way or another. And fortunately for all women, these watches they are able to help with everything related to menstruation.

In fact, what you want is avoid the confusion and marked stress that always comes with it. Want to learn more about it and get a closer look at everything the Apple Watch has to offer? So take note and pay attention.

Well, Apple has a well-known application called Cycle Tracking or Cycle Control, which, as its name indicates, is used to follow menstrual cycles and from there record the periods, track length, flow heaviness, related symptoms, and more.

Using all the information you can provide to the app, it will notify you when your period is due, and through your heart rate data you can improve these forecasts. It should also be noted that alteration factors can be added that can alter it, that is, contraceptives, breastfeeding or even pregnancy.

Following the line of the above, the app also allows warn of possible deviations from the cyclein addition to sending automatic notifications to the user’s watch.

Steps to set up cycle tracking

It’s time to configure the cycles, You must follow the steps that you will see below:

– On the iPhone that is paired with the Apple Watch, enter the Apple Watch app. Health.

– Click on the button Explorein the lower right corner.

– Go to the tab Cycle Control.

– Press on Start and follow the instructions that will be shown on the screen.

As long as you set this up, you will have to enter the data about the history of your cyclesuch as the date you had your last period or the typical length of your period and your cycle.

Now, in case you want to track your cycle from the Apple Watch itself, all you have to do is open the Apple Watch app. Cycle Controlclick on the oval that is under each date and then record and describe your period, symptoms, discharge level, basal body temperature, etc..

Export your cycle history

All of these data can be very helpful. when you have an appointment with your doctor. Therefore, you can export all your history in the following way:

– On the paired iPhone, open the iPhone app Health.

– Go into Cycle Control and then go to your cycles.

– Once here, click on cycle history. Here you can click on Export PDF to generate a file with all your history for the last 12 months. You can also select a cycle and then press on Export PDF in order to create a file of the cycle you want.

Retrospective Ovulation Estimates

To finish, the retrospective estimates of ovulation remain to be mentioned, one of the most outstanding novelties of the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. With the most sophisticated temperature sensors for the wrist, these models detect the biphasic change in the bodywhich usually occurs after ovulation.

Basically, Apple uses advanced algorithms to predict the day ovulation started, this through the temperature data itself, the data recorded from your cycle. Once the question has been defined, it will be the moment in which you will receive a notification on your watch.

Before we go, it’s worth mentioning again that this point of ovulation estimates, available only on Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra models. As for the basic monitoring of female health through the Health app, we comment that it is available for iPhone 6s or later models, and also on Apple Watch Series 1 or later models.