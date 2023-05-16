EA Sports FC 24 to be announced in July, according to leak

Insider Gaming revealed that EA Sports FC 24 will be revealed in July. The date can be changed, but at the moment the presentation would be scheduled for July 12th or 13th. The official announcement will include all the details players want to know about the game after the company breaks with FIFA. It will also include title art and pre-order dates.

Recently, EA confirmed that EA Sports FC 24 will be released between August and October, in line with previous titles in the franchise. During a conference yesterday (15), EA revealed that in just six months, EA Sports FIFA 23 has surpassed the sales of EA Sports FIFA 22 since its launch, becoming the most successful title in the franchise.