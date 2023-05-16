Pixel battery drain issue has been fixed

HomeMobileMobile ComparisonPixel battery drain issue has been fixed

If you have a Google Pixel phone, you may have noticed that your battery has been draining recently at an alarming rate.

Google has now confirmed that this issue was caused by a recent Google App update, which has now been fixed.

“A recent change to the Google App backend inadvertently caused a subset of Android devices to experience accelerated battery consumption”the company explained.

“We have rolled out a fix shortly after becoming aware of the issue, and affected users should see their devices return to normal behavior immediately. This solution does not require an app update.”

Multiple Pixel owners had reported the issue on the r/GooglePixel subreddit, as well as on the Google support forums.

