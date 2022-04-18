Dublin Airport: One resident makes over 12,000 noise complaints during 2021

One individual was responsible for 9 out 10 of all complaints about noise from aircraft using Dublin Airport last year, according to new figures published by the airport operator, DAA.

They reveal that one resident lodged a total of 12,272 complaints with DAA during 2021 – a daily average of 34 cases.

Reports from the serial complainant accounted for 90% of all notices received by the airport operator complaining about noise from aircraft taking off and landing at Dublin Airport during 2021.

Read more: Dublin Airport blames cleaning issues on redeployment of staff to security

It is almost double the 6,227 complaints the same individual filed in 2020 – even though the total number of aircraft movements at Dublin Airport last year was only up around 10% to almost 91,000 as air traffic continued to be affected by reduced international travel caused by the Covid-19 pandemic particularly in the first half of 2021.

The unidentified complainant, who is understood to live in Ongar in north-west Dublin, has been largely responsible for a dramatic increase in complaints filed with DAA since 2019.

Before that DAA was receiving around 1,500 noise complaints per annum but last year’s total was 13,569.

However, the figure would have been just 1,296 if cases filed by the serial complainant are excluded.

As the number of flights has returned to near pre-pandemic levels in 2022, the same individual has already filed a total of 5,276 complaints in the first three months of this year – a daily average of 59 cases – out of a total of 5,573 logged by DAA.

However, the number of unique individuals who lodged complaints with DAA last year was just 191 – up from 128 in 2020.

The vast majority of complaints are filed by residents living near Dublin Airport and on flight paths of aircraft, particularly Portmarnock, Swords, The Ward and St Margaret’s.

However, complaints have been lodged from residents on the southside of the city including Blackrock, Dún Laoghaire, Ballybrack, Killiney and Sallynoggin as well as Dunboyne, Co Meath.

DAA’s Noise and Flight Track Monitoring System, which uses seven fixed noise monitoring terminals around north Dublin, shows approximately 97% of commercial flights using Dublin Airport adhered to designated flight paths on approach and take-off last year.

Under a noise management plan, aircraft taking off from Dublin Airport should adhere to a “noise preferential route” – a flight path designed to avoid overflight of built-up areas where possible – and maintain a straight course for five nautical miles or reach an altitude of 3,000 feet before commencing a turn.

A terminal located at Bay Lane to monitor departing flights from the main runway, recorded 160 occasions in the first half of 2021 when aircraft noise reached 80 decibels.

The vast majority of complaints are about noise from aircraft using Dublin Airport at night time.

They also relate to departing aircraft taking off from the main runway in a westerly direction.

A DAA spokesperson declined to comment on the large volume of complaints filed by a single individual but said the airport operators were committed to working with the communities around the airport on issues such as aircraft noise.

The spokesperson pointed out that aircraft noise was the joint responsibility of Dublin Airport, the Irish Aviation Authority and the airlines using the airport.

DAA said it responded to each individual complainant about issues raised.

The spokesperson said DAA had introduced an online system called Webtrak which allowed members of the public to access flight paths and noise levels from aircraft using Dublin Airport

“The system provides information on flight origin, destination, aircraft type, flight path and noise level registered on the airport’s noise monitoring terminals,” he added.

DAA said the system also provided a simplified way for individuals to submit noise complaints.

The newly-established Aircraft Noise Competent Authority has recommended the introduction of a noise quota scheme for night time flights at Dublin Airport as part of an application by DAA to amend conditions attached to planning permission for a new runway.

The ANCA has also proposed a voluntary sound insulation scheme for all residences that would be exposed to aircraft noise above 55 decibels.

Separately DAA has introduced a voluntary house purchase scheme for any residence exposed to noise levels in excess of 69 decibels for when the new North Runway is operational.

Read more: ‘Drunk men grope woman’ on Dublin Airport flight as senator calls for lifetime ban

Read more: Dublin Airport queues put to shame by Ireland’s best kept travel secret