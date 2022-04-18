Telegram already allows you to configure the automatic deletion of chats individually

Messaging platforms generally allow chats to be configured so that old conversations are automatically deleted, which helps everything take up less space and is easier to manage, especially when it comes to chatting. one mobile to another, since migrating 2 megabytes is not the same as migrating 2 gigabytes.

Telegram has been a pioneer with this topic, it allows sending ephemeral messages since 2013, and in 2021 it activated the timer so that they are deleted after 24 hours or after 7 days. We can now have a custom auto-delete timer for all chats, thus increasing flexibility.



The good thing is that we do not need to delete the chat history in the Android app.

We just have to go to the chat in which we want to activate the automatic deletion option, click on the contact banner, press the menu (three points, top right on Android and on the More button on iPhone), and there press the Enable Auto Delete option, making it possible to select a preset timer or define a custom time frame, ranging from one day to one year.

In this way we can say that in the chat with our friend the messages of more than 5 days are deleted, but that with the boss’s chat that time is one year, for example. It will depend on how important the conversation is and how interested we are in saving those conversations in the future.

In groups, only admins can enable this option, so all of this only applies to individual chats.