Doogee T10: the Chinese company’s first tablet bets on design and price, but is it worth it? 🇧🇷 hands-on

The tablet market revived after the pandemic, and this made Doogee decide to venture into this segment by launching the newest Doogee T10. The tablet is the first device of its kind produced by the Chinese brand, which is known for making rugged smartphones. However, here in the T10 we have an interesting proposal for a tablet, since it leaves aside that characteristic design of the brand to become much more “clean”. - Advertisement - Want to know the device? Then scroll down the page!

Hands-On Index

design and accessories

screen and hardware

Software

cameras

First impressions and prices

design and accessories

The Doogee T10 is a tablet that differs from everything we know from the Chinese manufacturer. This is something positive and shows that the brand is capable of producing much more than just robust smartphones. Featuring a body constructed of aviation-grade aluminum alloy, the tablet is sleek and ultra-thin as it is just 7.5 millimeters thick. The device still has a display with ok edges for the category, has a small camera module in the upper corner of the back to accommodate the sensors and also an LED flash. - Advertisement - The power and volume buttons are located on the side, since the tablet was designed to be used horizontally. In addition, we also have a P2 port for wired and USB-C headphones. The Doogee T10 weighs around 430 grams and at the bottom there are two audio outputs. Doogee is known for delivering a complete set and we don’t have “beggar” here. In the box you will find the tablet, manuals, charger, connection cable, tool to remove the SIM chip, stylus pen and even a protective case. - Advertisement - You can also separately purchase a keyboard accessory for easy typing and professional use.

screen and hardware

The Doogee T10 is a tablet that has a 10.1-inch IPS LCD screen that brings Full HD Plus resolution and brightness considered ok for use in daily tasks. In addition, this panel also supports stylus pen so you can unleash your creativity and draw in similar applications. Another important highlight is TUV Rheinland certification to ensure eye comfort. In general terms, we don’t have much to say about the panel, since it is competent and guarantees good viewing angles. If you usually watch videos on YouTube or follow series on Netflix, the Doogee T10 also has Google Widevine DRM L1 to deliver content in native Full HD and still guarantees stereo sound. On the other hand, the processor of this tablet is Unisoc T606. It works together with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, with the system using about 9 GB. The manufacturer even provides the virtual RAM feature. In this mode, the tablet takes over 7 GB of RAM from the memory to guarantee up to 15 GB total, while it is also possible to expand the storage up to 1 TB with a MicroSD card. In games, despite the chipset not being top of the line, the Doogee T10 did well. CoDi Mobile ran smooth with graphics quality on medium and frame rate on high. However, it was not possible to enable Anti-aliasing and other features. PUBG, on the other hand, ran well with HD graphics and a high frame rate. Anti-aliasing and other features have been enabled. In raw benchmark tests, the tablet scored 193,406 points in AnTuTu and 305 points in the single-core test with 1274 points in the Geekbench multi-core test. The Doogee T10 battery has a capacity of 8,300 mAh and the tablet even comes with an 18W charger in the box to fill that tank a little faster. In practice, with 15 minutes of charging you have about 5% charge, 13% in 30 minutes and it takes about 50 minutes to charge the battery up to 21%. A full recharge only takes about 4 hours and 11 minutes. That is, we have a slightly slow recharge, but at least the battery lasts about 2 days of use. As an example, when playing videos on Youtube it is possible to achieve autonomy between 10 and 16 hours with brightness and audio volume on medium. Finally, in other details worth mentioning, we also include support for two SIM cards, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi AC.

TÜV-certified 10.1-inch IPS LCD screen

Unisoc T606 Platform

8 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

13 MP rear camera

4G connection, dual-SIM, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi

8,300 mAh battery with 18W charging

android 12

Software

The Doogee T10 comes out of the box with Android 12 installed and the version present on the tablet is completely clean. In other words, we have here the little green robot system very close to pure. This is a positive point, since we don’t have excessive modifications that can impact performance. In addition, there are also not many pre-installed applications, it can be said that most are part of the Google ecosystem. That is, an important highlight that Doogee imported from its smartphones to the first tablet. And for those who want to hand this tablet in the hands of a child, Doogee highlights the presence of the Kids mode in the software. With it, it is possible to block certain resources to prevent the little ones from leaving the safe environment.

cameras

In cameras, the Doogee T10 hits the market with a main lens of 13 megapixels, while the front lens is 8 megapixels. As usual, tablet cameras are usually something of a stopgap, since their reason for being here is to take the occasional photo and, mainly, to make video calls. Even so, the T10 software brings panoramic mode, manual and automatic adjustments. When recording videos, it is possible to go up to 1080p with 30 frames per second, and there is also a slow motion mode. In photos, the Doogee T10 presents ok records, but there are aberrations in the colors and some photos can turn out bad. In night images, we have problems with the low resolution and the lights end up being blown out.

Not to mention the noticeable graininess in some scenarios. When recording videos, movements can end up freezing if you move the tablet too quickly, focusing is slow and the result is poor quality videos. The situation gets even worse at night. The selfie camera also has problems recording good photos during the day and at night it lacks definition, presenting not very good records. Like I said, cameras on tablets are just a quick fix and it looks like Doogee has taken that very seriously here on the T10.

First impressions and prices