DaVinci Resolve for iPad is now available on the App Store.

- Advertisement - The famous video editing app DaVinci Resolve for iPad is now available at app storeand you can try it now. Last October, Apple announced at the official presentation of the new ipad models, it was also announced that the popular professional video editor DaVinci Resolve would get to iPadOS. But in this moment, DaVinci Resolve for iPadOS is finally available on app store and offers professional-level tools for video editing on the iPad. - Advertisement - DaVinci Resolve for iPad is optimized for iPads with Apple silicon chips, such as the new iPad Pro with the M2 chip and the previous generation iPad Pro and iPad Air, both with M1 technology. Let’s know more about DaVinci Resolve.

Other features.

Artificial intelligence in DaVinci Resolve for iPad.

Compatibility and availability.

Ways to acquire DaVinci Resolve.

Let’s know more about DaVinci Resolve.

It’s fair to say that davinci Resolve is known for offering editing tools combined with advanced color correction settings.

The software has been available for years for macOS, windows Y linuxand now the users of iPad They can also take advantage of it.

- Advertisement -

The version for ipad OS from DaVinci Resolve has the same functions as the desktop application for windows, linux Y Macbut the user interface has been adapted for use on touch screens and includes support for the Apple Pencil Y trackpads multitouch like Apple Magic Keyboard.

Other features.

The video editing app works with H.264, H.265, ProRes, and Blackmagic RAW codecs. So, you can import clips from iCloudlocal storage or drive USB-C external.

- Advertisement -

Its introduction reinforces the business intention of Manzana to position the ipadsand the iPad Pro in particular, as a natural replacement for desktop computers. Users will be able to start projects from scratch and import files from various sources, both on-premises and in the cloud.

This popular app also includes edit page, font ribbon, quick review, sync container, and much more. There are also options to adjust the contrast, temperature, midtones and saturation of the videos, not to mention 3D trackers and compatibility with HDR.

Users can also access features that allow multiple users to collaborate on a project by integrating with black magic cloudsthe cloud solution for black magic designed specifically for the film and television industry.

Artificial intelligence in DaVinci Resolve for iPad.

There are functions based on artificial intelligence, as the company describes:

“DaVinci Resolve features state-of-the-art AI processing, powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine. Tools like Magic Mask only require one step to detect and track people, items, and objects in a shot. You can make people stand out in a low-light photo, or flip a person’s mask and “stylize” the background.

“Smart Crop repurposes images in radically different proportions, acknowledging the action of a scene and moving within it to quickly create square or vertical versions that can be posted to social media.” Speech isolation makes it easy to remove loud and unwanted sounds from interview and dialogue recordings in noisy environments. Artificial intelligence tools create fast and accurate results that can save you hours of time.”

Compatibility and availability.

davinci solve It is compatible with any equipment with iPadOS 16. However, the developers recommend using the application on models of iPad with a M1 chip or higher. Some features, such as support for external displays and ProResalso require the M1 chip or a later version.

Compared to desktop software, davinci solve for iPad offers similar features and tools, with slight changes to the user interface to better suit the iPad.

Ways to acquire DaVinci Resolve.

Users can already choose the free version in the app store. However, if you want to have all the functions, purchasing the application unlocks the version Studiowhich costs $95.

Perhaps it can finally be said that the iPad has become a real computer, although none of the professional software ManzanaWhat end cutbe available for iPadOS.

Do not miss the opportunity to try davincione of the most powerful video editing and post-production tools now in your hands.