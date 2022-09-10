Dominaria Unida: Craque Neto and Lucas do Fresno play an unusual Magic match, The Gathering

A landmark in the lives of many, the game ‘Magic: The Gathering’ is constantly gaining new collections and ways to play, including electronic versions such as Spellslingers and MTG Arena, something that has even helped keep the player base active even in midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the latest collection update made by Wizards of The Coast (responsible for the game’s edition), we have the arrival of the United collection, which was launched on the table yesterday (09/09), which means that it is now commercially available. for planeswalkers around the world.