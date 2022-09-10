Dominaria Unida: Craque Neto and Lucas do Fresno play an unusual Magic match, The Gathering

A landmark in the lives of many, the game ‘Magic: The Gathering’ is constantly gaining new collections and ways to play, including electronic versions such as Spellslingers and MTG Arena, something that has even helped keep the player base active even in midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.
In the latest collection update made by Wizards of The Coast (responsible for the game’s edition), we have the arrival of the United dominaria collection, which was launched on the table yesterday (09/09), which means that it is now commercially available. for planeswalkers around the world.
To publicize and celebrate the news, the official Magic YouTube channel yesterday officially released an unusual table featuring craque Neto playing a duo with Cauê Moura and lucas from the band fresno in a duo with Pri Vitalino in a match that surprised even the last second.
The decks used, although not detailed, are a red mono commanded by Neto and on the other side, a white/blue combination commanded by the Fresno band member. The result? You can check it out in the video below.
Those interested in purchasing boosts, decks and boxes can do so through partner stores (located through Wizards Locator) or on Amazon (all items are listed below).