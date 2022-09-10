Do you want an Apple Watch Ultra? Well, you better hire AppleCare

- Advertisement -

Just two days ago, introduced the new top of the range of its family of smartwatches, known from previous leaks as the Watch Pro, but which ultimately ended up being the Apple Watch , a device aimed at a very specific audience, people who take the practice of sport to a professional level, either as a hobby or because they dedicate themselves to it as a work activity. This explains, of course, both its specifications and features, as well as its price.

When we talk about sports activities, we are talking about sports activities of all kinds, from cycling to climbing, from running to diving, different types of activities, but as a common denominator they combine the risk that the watch suffers blows, falls and other incidents that can affect its appearance in the first instance, but from a certain point also its functioning, either due to the breakage of external or internal elements.

Apple is aware that if you want to position yourself properly in such a difficult market, you must offer a really resistant device. A) Yes, the Apple Watch Pro case is constructed of titanium and topped with a flat sapphire crystal that protects the screen from bumps, scratches and other possible incidents. Apple has also wanted to guarantee performance in extreme conditions, so that it will be able to operate normally in a temperature range that goes from -20 to 55 degrees Celsius. Its ability to function under conditions of low pressure (altitude), high temperature, low temperature, temperature shock, fluid contamination, rain, humidity, immersion, sand and dust, freeze/thaw, ice/freezing rain, shock, vibration and more make it worthy of the prestigious and demanding MIL-STD-810H certification.

With these conditions we can already expect a more than adequate resistance, but that doesn’t mean it’s absolute. A fall from a great height, and especially strong impact and other incidents can potentially cause damage that affects the operation of the watch, in which case it would be necessary to resort to technical service. And in that case, you have signed up for +. Why? Well, because otherwise, the repair cost can be even more painful than the blow received by the watch.

The Apple Watch Ultra can now be reserved on the Apple website, and the first units will arrive in stores and customers within two weeks, on Friday, October 23. Its price will start at 999 euros and, when reviewing the reservation page of the same, we can see that the hiring price of AppleCare + coverage starts at 119 eurosand that includes an unlimited number of repairs for accidental damage.

And why this recommendation that you take out insurance? Is this disguised commercial content? Not at all, personally I do not usually recommend this type of insurance. Now, Apple has made public the repair costs of the Apple Watch Ultra with and without AppleCare +, and I have goosebumps when I see the repair price if the watch suffers an accident:

Yes, you read correctly, if you have to repair your Apple Watch Ultra, of any other incidence that is not replacing the battery (in which case the cost is 129 euros), the price difference between having AppleCare + or not is abysmal: 75 euros with the insurance, which amounts to 619 euros if you do not have said coverage. I’m going to reserve what I think of that repair price, although it can be imagined without too much effort.