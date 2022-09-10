Free apps and games for a limited time, In Search of the Lost App: PushFit Pro, A Day Off and more

A new weekend and we start with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called «In search of the lost app». Weekly space of iOSMac in a new edition. What is this about? Directly in the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting for free.
Push Fit Pro
We start with an app to exercise you. PushFit allows you to perform workouts anywhere and anytime. Place your iPhone or iPad on the ground under your chest. If you are using an iPhone, PushFit will use your proximity sensor to count and record your pushups. If you’re using an iPad, you’ll need to touch it with your chin or nose to count. PushFit tracks pushups, sets, total reps, and calories burned, and logs all the data so you can visualize your progress.
It also includes workout reminders, haptic feedback, customizable themes, the ability to automatically play music from your library, and Game Center leaderboards so you can compete with friends and family. It is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS. App valued at €1.99.
A Day Off
A game that will make you organize a messy warehouse. Slide boxes and furniture in and out of the storage units to solve the puzzles.
The game will start with only a few boxes, but as you progress through the levels, bigger and more difficult items will be added to the mix. App valued at 0.99 euros and is compatible with iOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards).
photo size
If you work with different photos and dimensions, this app allows you to resize any photo or photo fragment.
The app allows you to set your own pixel sizes and adjust the width-to-height ratio of any image in your camera roll. Compatible with iOS and iPadOS. App valued at 0.99 euros.
Free apps and games for everyone, Red Eye Corrector
Red eye occurs when our pupils can’t contract fast enough to prevent light from reflecting off blood vessels, but there’s no need to worry because this app is designed to automatically remove red eye.
Import up to 25 photos at a time and let the AI find all eyes and remove red retina instantly. You can also manually refine photos if you’re not completely satisfied with the AI. You can then export edited photos to your library. App valued at €1.99. Compatible with iOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards).
To finish the compilation of free apps and games, a game to play the keys of a piano to the rhythm of music
Join Deemo in a captivating fairy tale that you will experience through music. Follow the rhythm and play by tapping and sliding the notes as they come up. Deemo has over 60 story mode songs composed by famous composers from all over the world.
Additional tracks can be unlocked as you progress through the game. Like most other rhythm games, the more notes you can play in a row, the bigger the combo. App valued at 1.99 euros compatible with iOS and iPadOS.
What do you think? Remember that every weekend we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time. You will find the best current content, opinion and tutorials here on iOSMac.