Free apps and games for a limited time, In Search of the Lost App: PushFit Pro, A Day Off and more

Search

The app allows you to set your own pixel sizes and adjust the width-to-height ratio of any image in your camera roll. Compatible with iOS and iPadOS. App valued at 0.99 euros.

Free apps and games for everyone, Red Eye Corrector

Red eye occurs when our pupils can’t contract fast enough to prevent light from reflecting off blood vessels, but there’s no need to worry because this app is designed to automatically remove red eye.

Import up to 25 photos at a time and let the AI ​​find all eyes and remove red retina instantly. You can also manually refine photos if you’re not completely satisfied with the AI. You can then export edited photos to your library. App valued at €1.99. Compatible with iOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards).

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, a game to play the keys of a piano to the rhythm of music

Join Deemo in a captivating fairy tale that you will experience through music. Follow the rhythm and play by tapping and sliding the notes as they come up. Deemo has over 60 story mode songs composed by famous composers from all over the world.

Additional tracks can be unlocked as you progress through the game. Like most other rhythm games, the more notes you can play in a row, the bigger the combo. App valued at 1.99 euros compatible with iOS and iPadOS.

What do you think? Remember that every weekend we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time. You will find the best current content, opinion and tutorials here on iOSMac.

Something to consider about free apps and games

At iOSMac we select the best app deals. Prices and availability may change after publication.

- Advertisement -

More like this