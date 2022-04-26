Diablo Immortal requirements for PC and smartphones

Yesterday we were able to confirm its release date, and today we have the requirements for Diablo Immortal for PC and smartphones. Yes, you read correctly, we have the specific requirements that we must meet to play it with guarantees both on our PC and on our mobile device, something very important since, as our regular readers will know, Diablo Immortal is optimized to work without problems with an interface tactile, and will offer us gameplay and cross-progress on PC and smartphones.

This is a great idea, as we will be able to advance in the game with a single account playing on our mobile when we are away from home and continue where we left off when we are in front of the PC. On the other hand, we can also play with our friends regardless of the platform they use. Does your best friend not have a PC to match but a good smartphone? Well, nothing happens, if he meets the requirements of Diablo Immortal you can play together, you on your PC and he on his smartphone.

We can choose between six different characters: Barbarian, a franchise classic specializing in melee weapon combat; the crusade, which uses huge shields and its faith to face the war against the forces of evil; the demon hunter, specialized in ranged attacks; the monk, who is a master of martial arts; the necromancer, who uses spells of blood, poison and bone to break his enemies; and the mage, who uses arcane powers to sweep her enemies away.

Diablo Immortal Requirements for PC

Minima

Windows 7 64 bit.

Intel Core i3 or FX-8100 processor (equivalence error, the correct would be an FX-4100). We will need two cores and four threads.

GeForce GTX 460 GPU with 1 GB of graphics memory, Radeon HD 6850 with 1 GB of graphics memory, or Intel HD 530.

4GB of RAM.

Broadband Internet connection and screen resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.

Recommended

Windows 10 64-bit.

Intel Core i5 or Ryzen 5 processor. Four physical cores will suffice.

GeForce GTX 770 GPU with 4 GB of graphics memory or Radeon RX 470 with 4 GB of graphics memory. There is another equivalence error, the correct one would be a Radeon HD 7970.

8GB of RAM.

Broadband Internet connection and screen resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.

Diablo Immortal Minimum Requirements for iOS

iPhone 6s or higher (Apple A9 SoC with dual-core CPU).

2GB of RAM.

iOS 11 or higher.

Starting from a iPhone 8, a terminal that significantly exceeds the requirements of Diablo Immortal, the game should work great, as long as RAM is not a problem, since said terminal has a much more powerful chip, but it only has 2 GB of memory.

Minimum requirements of Diablo Immortal for Android

SoC Snapdragon 660 or Exynos 9611 or better.

GPU Adreno 512 or Mali-G62 MP3.

2 GB of RAM memory.

In this case, any terminal that mounts a cheap mid-range Snapdragon SoC, such as the Snapdragon 712 SoCand have 4 GB of RAM, it would be above the minimum requirements and you should be able to move it smoothly. This chip comes with a Adreno 616 GPUwhich is up to 30% more powerful than the Adreno 512.

To finish, I leave you a video with almost 30 minutes of real game play of Diablo Immortal. In general, I am clear that we are facing a review of Diablo III, as much as Blizzard says otherwise, and this makes my expectations not too high. With everything, and as a good fan of the franchise, I will end up giving it a chance.