Best Android Emulators for Windows and Mac Computers (2022)

One of the main reasons why the android emulators are becoming more and more popular on Windows and Mac are video games. Android has a huge number of titles and many of them have a large community of users. There is something for everyone, there are the best platform games, challenging strategy video games, a good catalog of sports titles, etc.

A competent emulator will allow you to run an Android game on your computer at any time.

Here we will review the best Android emulators, those that can bring the full experience of the OS to the computer, whether it is a desktop or laptop. The emulator will be able to run many applications and play games such as Call of Duty: Mobile.

– MEmu 7: it is an excellent option to consider because the platform is fast, intuitive and efficient. The best thing about MEmu is that you can use different versions of Android without hindrance. Plus, it takes full advantage of the power of AMD and Intel processors, which is perfect for any PC.

– Game Loop: their service is focused on bringing Android games to Windows and Mac in the most competent way possible. It is one of the best Android emulators because it allows you to connect your mouse and keyboard to play PUBG and Call of Duty perfectly. Its main goal is to offer a first-class experience in FPS titles.

–AndroidStudio: Although this emulator is designed for developers, the truth is that it can be used by anyone. This program has a code emulator, a compiler and the Android emulator. Best of all, the system allows you to do almost everything on your computer that you would do on a mobile phone. Be it downloading and running apps, installing launchers, enabling games, etc.

– NoxPlayer: it is made for users who want to have long gaming sessions on the computer. It offers standard Android support that allows you to connect controllers, mice and keyboards without annoying obstacles. Logically, you can create custom assignments for controller buttons and keyboard shortcuts. It is one of the best Android emulators to play games.

– BlueStacks: it is the most popular emulator because it is intuitive and they constantly update it. Its main purpose is gaming, but it can also run almost any app from the Play Store. It allows you to easily set controller presets and customize keyboard shortcuts, which is a huge advantage when gaming.

